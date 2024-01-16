Charity continues to make a difference

Farmers Across Borders has become Salmon Gums farmer Sam Starcevich's life, with this year marking a decade since the rural charity's first hay run.
It was founded in 2014, as a goodwill gesture by Ms Starcevich and friend Anne Bell, Munglinup, after one of their best seasons ever.
Knowing what it was like to experience otherwise, the pair wanted to support farmers and pastoralists in mateship and livestock feed.
They never imagined Farmers Across Borders would go on to truck more than 15,000 bales of donated fodder across almost a million kilometres, thanks to a large number of volunteers.
The charity took off in 2019, when a 50-truck convoy carrying about 3000 tonnes of feed, left WA for Cobar, New South Wales.
While last year was mostly quiet in terms of drought relief, Ms Starcevich started receiving calls for assistance from Goldfields, Gascoyne and Murchison pastoralists in September.
Since then there have been nine single runs and one of three just before Christmas.
"We have delivered around 600-700 bales to those regions in the past four months," Ms Starcevich said.
"We have just been sending trucks up as people have been enquiring, however there has been an increased number of people asking for help in the Gascoyne region, so we might organise a bigger run in the future.
"A few of the pastoralists in those areas have said 2023 was the driest year on record for 30 years, so they have experienced very little rainfall.
"We've heard conditions are pretty dire and a lot of people are struggling, we want them to know we are here to help."
Feeling the pinch of rising costs, Farmers Across Borders has started asking pastoralists for contributions to help pay for fuel.
Ms Starcevich said fuel would normally be covered through fundraising, but contributions would help donated dollars go further.
The charity uses barley straw, which has been donated mostly by Esperance farmers, and then covers the cost of baling.
"The farmers donate a couple hundred hectares of straw that's left in rows and that is baled and delivered," Ms Starcevich said.
"We are looking at whether it could be made more palatable by adding nutrients to it like boron, electrolytes or molasses, when the pastoralists are feeding the hay out.
"We are trying to see if that's an option, not that we could supply it but provide more information to help."
Farmers Across Borders is looking for volunteers and donations, particularly to help cover with fuel costs.
Acknowledging times are tough, Ms Starcevich said even the smallest contribution went a long way.
"We've got the feed covered - about 90pc is donated from Esperance, but we do receive donations from other areas as well," she said.
"If truck drivers want to donate their time on a run we encourage them to contact us, no matter where in WA you are.
"A large proportion of our drivers are located across the State and load up in other areas."
Ms Starcevich said while donations delivered during drought years wouldn't solve the issue, the sense of being acknowledged definitely made a difference.
Compared to the Eastern States, she said drought probably was not acknowledged as much in WA.
"Getting any sort of help can be really difficult," she said.
"This is about being there for your mate or looking after a neighbour, just on a bigger scale.
"Whether it is the next Shire or 1000km away, it is about being there for each other.
"It is easy to isolate yourself when you are in a situation like drought - you don't have the money to go out and you're trying to keep your livestock alive.
"Everyone gets something out of taking part in a hay run, whether you are a truck driver, farmer or volunteer, it is a good feeling."
More information: Go to farmersacrossborders.com.au
