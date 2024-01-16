Farm Weekly
Charity continues to make a difference

By Brooke Littlewood
January 17 2024 - 9:30am
Mother and daughter duo Helen and Gemma Cripps, Gabyon station, said knowing there were people who cared and were willing to help out had lifted their spirits in an otherwise challenging time. Photo supplied by Gemma Cripps.
Farmers Across Borders has become Salmon Gums farmer Sam Starcevich's life, with this year marking a decade since the rural charity's first hay run.

