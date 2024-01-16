Long term benefits from diverse rotations

A six-year field experiment in the North China Plain which found diversifying crop rotations had benefits for long-term agricultural resilience and soil health, has implications for Australian producers, according to The University of Western Australia's Institute of Agriculture director, hackett professor Kadambot Siddique.
Professor Siddique worked with China Agricultural University, Hainan University and Wenzhou University in China to publish the research in Nature Communications.
They found that diversifying traditional cereal monoculture (wheat-maize) with cash crops (sweet potato) and legumes (peanut and soybean) could provide a model of sustainable food production practices.
Professor Siddique said integrated farming systems with diversified crop rotations helped address the challenges of increased synthetic agrochemicals (fertilisers and pesticides) emitting greenhouse gases (GHG) and causing environmental degradation, as well as the loss of soil fertility from intensified mono crop production.
"Producing more nutritious food to alleviate world hunger while safeguarding the environment is a significant challenge for humanity," professor Siddique said.
The research team conducted the field study from 2016 to 2022 in the North China Plain, where crop production is dominated by double-cropping simple winter wheat and summer maize.
They assessed several diversified cropping systems, by introducing sweet potato, peanut and soybean rotations in terms of food production, GHG balance, soil health benefits and farmers' income.
The researchers discovered that diversified rotations increased equivalent yield by up to 38 per cent, reduced N2O emissions by 39pc, and improved the system's GHG balance by 88pc.
They also learned that including legumes in crop rotations stimulated soil microbial activities, increased soil organic carbon stocks by 8pc, and enhanced soil health by 45pc.
Professor Siddique said the large-scale adoption of diversified cropping systems had the potential to increase overall cereal production by 32pc and farmer income by 20pc in the North China Plain.
"Our findings could guide the North China Plain and similar agro-ecological zones in establishing a more sustainable system to maintain or increase grain and protein production while reducing damage to the environment and soil ecosystems," he said.
"Agriculture is a net emitter of greenhouse gases, however integrated cropping systems developed in this study provide an opportunity towards carbon neutrality while maintaining profitability.
"These results from an intensive food producing region may also provide a guide for countries and regions, such as Australia, with similar agricultural environments to follow on an expanded scale."
