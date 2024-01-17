Growers catch up for drinks at summer forum

Shelter Brewing Co, Busselton, hosted more than 30 members of the Grains Research and Development Corporation's (GRDC) National Grower Network (NGN) in early January.
The first of the three GRDC's 'Summer Sesh' forums included presentations from farm adviser Barry Mudge on reducing risks in farm decision making and Shelter Brewing Co brewer Jason Credaro on which barley makes the best beer.
Issues raised at the Busselton forum included fertiliser use efficiency and economics of different crop rotations, as well as weed control in oats.
GRDC grower relations manager - west, Jo Wheeler said she was very happy with the turnout.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.