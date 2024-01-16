Wongan Hills downgraded to a bushfire advice

Time of issue: 03:13 PM
ALERT LEVEL:
This warning has been downgraded to a Bushfire Advice.
A bushfire advice is in place for people bound by Manmanning Road to the East, Craig Road to Hospital Road in the North, Foulkes Road and Serio Road to the West and Goodie Road to the South in Wongan Hills in the Shire of Wongan-Ballidu.
WHAT TO DO:
If driving:
BUSHFIRE BEHAVIOUR:
ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:
Avoid the area and be aware of fire and emergency services personnel working on site.
A number of roads have been closed including:
Northam Pithara Road between Waddington-Wongan Hills Road and Korraling Road
Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke. Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or by contacting your Local Government Authority.
ANIMAL WELFARE
Owners or carers of livestock, pets and companion animals should activate their own animal welfare plan. During a bushfire take advice from Local Government Authorities to protect the lives of your animals while keeping yourself safe.
Date of issue: 16 January 2024, 03:40 PM
