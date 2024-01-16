Farm Weekly
Home/News

The world is hungry for Australia's lamb and mutton

By Brooke Littlewood
January 17 2024 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian lamb and mutton exports skyrocketed into uncharted territory last year, with long-term supply and demand looking strong and robust.
Australian lamb and mutton exports skyrocketed into uncharted territory last year, with long-term supply and demand looking strong and robust.

Mutton dressed as lamb, lamb dressed as mutton?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.