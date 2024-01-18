Artesian bore drills into water supply

A new water system could offer the Gascoyne Junction some reprieve, as the region battles through ongoing dry conditions.
The Shire of Upper Gascoyne installed an 800 metre artesian bore at Two Rivers Memorial Park last year, using $300,000 of its own financial resources and almost $900,000 in Federal government funding.
Upper Gascoyne Shire chief executive officer John McCleary said it had been about 10 months since the Gascoyne River flowed and the last significant rainfall event was recorded.
Living in a low rainfall area, he said drought was expected - it was just a matter of when.
"We have been lucky - prior to last year we came off the back of three of the best years the country has seen for a very long time," Mr McCleary said.
"That goes for the pastoral sector as well, with good rain, plentiful feed and record prices for cattle.
"This combination was brilliant, but the prices have dropped significantly and we had no rain - it is swings and roundabouts."
Water being pumped out of the bore is 47 degrees Celsius and running at about 5000 parts per million of total dissolved solids (TDS).
This water will have to be run through a Reverse Osmosis plant to get the TDS down to 1000-1500 parts per million.
At this stage engineers are carrying out investigations to determine the operating cost and the design of the system.
Mr McCleary said the biggest problem was knowing where to dispose of the waste water.
"For every litre or kilolitre of water you get from the bore you probably lose about 20-30pc," he said.
"We have to find somewhere to dispose of that waste water."
The Upper Gascoyne Shire currently relies on the Gascoyne River for the town's potable water supply.
Mr McCleary said the bore was put in to take pressure off the river aquifer and to ensure that the town's oval and park were able to survive if the river bores forked.
Despite only being used within the township, he said it would still benefit locals, pastoralists and visitors.
"Don't underestimate having nice green lawns and gardens when the fellas come into town," Mr McCleary said.
"It certainly lifts their spirits.
"You don't want them to be struggling on their own properties and then come into a place where the town is falling apart as well.
"That's quite important from a mental health point of view."
Without rainfall, Mr McCleary was concerned there would be a lack of feed for livestock.
He said most of the pastoral properties had been around for many years and were prepared for such conditions.
"They have access to their bore water and whatever else to be able to water their animals," Mr McCleary said.
"The biggest problem is making sure they have enough feed either on the ground or by importing hay.
"Some have destocked their herd accordingly, others have sent them to feedlots or agisted them to properties in southern WA which comes at a considerable cost."
Separately, the region's 2000 kilometres dirt road network is also suffering.
Mr McCleary said this was because there was no moisture to hold the roads together, hence the propensity for "blow-outs".
He said the Shire's maintenance work to keep these roads in a safe condition had increased by 40 per cent, which had a major effect on the budget bottom line.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.