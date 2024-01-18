Farm Weekly
Artesian bore drills into water supply

Brooke Littlewood
Brooke Littlewood
January 18 2024 - 3:00pm
The Shire of Upper Gascoyne installed an 800 metre artesian bore at Two Rivers Memorial Park last year. Photo supplied by the Shire of Upper Gascoyne.
The Shire of Upper Gascoyne installed an 800 metre artesian bore at Two Rivers Memorial Park last year. Photo supplied by the Shire of Upper Gascoyne.

A new water system could offer the Gascoyne Junction some reprieve, as the region battles through ongoing dry conditions.

