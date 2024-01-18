Farm Weekly
Strong sale at Boyanup despite current market conditions

By Jodie Rintouil
January 19 2024 - 10:00am
Prices topped at $3450 in last weeks Elders Boyanup Beef Female Sale for this pen of five PTIC Angus rising second calvers from RW Bevan, Unicup, when they sold to an Elders, Manjimup account. With the pen were Elders, Donnybrook representative and sale auctioneer Pearce Watling (left) and Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll.
It was smiles all round at last week's Elders Boyanup Beef Female Sale, with vendors and agents walking away happy with both prices and clearances given the current position of the cattle market.

