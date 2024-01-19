Prices were stronger at Mt Barker angus weaner sale than expected

As the saying goes, quality always sells and this certainly was the case at last week's Nutrien Livestock 12th Annual Special Angus Weaner Sale at Mt Barker.
The sale, which is one of a kind in WA in terms of the number of weaners on offer and the way they are prepared, attracted a strong gallery of repeat buyers who showed they were prepared to pay a premium for the well-bred and well-prepared Angus calves.
Buyers in attendance and those operating on AuctionsPlus made their presence felt, bidding above current market values for the quality offering and as a result both vendors and agents walked away more than happy with the prices achieved given the current position of the cattle market.
SALE SUMMARY
With good demand from many repeat buyers including lotfeeders, grass fatteners, backgrounders and live export, the sea of black calves that had been weaned at least 10 days and treated with Bovi Shield MHI or IBR, wasn't short of buying interest, making the job of Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Harry Carroll relatively easy.
By the end of the full curfew sale, all 2247 weaners were headed to new homes in the Wheatbelt through to Esperance, as well as the west coast and locally plus South Australia at an average of $904, which was back $776 on last year's average of $1680.
Steers made up 88 per cent of the yarding and the majority weighed between 280 to 380 kilograms.
When the numbers were crunched, the 1989 steers penned had sold for 226 to 314 cents per kilogram or $523 to $1172 a head to average $993, back from $1706 last year.
Steers more than 380kg sold from 254-290c/kg ($966-$1172), while those between 330-380kg made 248-294c/kg ($823-$1095).
Lighter steers between 280-330kg sold between 240-314c/kg ($741-$933) and those between 200-280kg made 226-280c/kg ($523-$782).
In the heifer pens, 258 head were offered and these sold between 100-240c/kg and $212-$938 to average $676 a head, back from $1411 last year.
Heifers between 330-420kg made 206-240c/kg ($737-$938), while drafts between 280-330kg sold from 200-234c/kg ($656-$723) and those less than 280kg realised 100-234c/kg ($212-$645).
The day's top price of $1172 was set early when Mr Carroll knocked down 17 steers averaging 422kg from TS & FD Zambonetti, Kronkup, in the second pen, at 278c/kg to Graham Brown, who was buying for South Australian feedlot Princess Royal, Burra, which was looking for heavy steers.
Other pens purchased by Princess Royal included 16 steers averaging 388kg from D J & BE Bell, Redmond, at 268c/kg and $1039 and 12 weighing 380kg from BJ Panizza Family Trust, King River, at 254c/kg and $966.
Longtime vendors, the Carroll family, Rayview Park, Albany, not only had numbers in the yarding trucking in 268 steers, but also recorded some of the day's best returns.
The Carrolls 268 steers weighed between 319-415kg and they were sold over 18 pens for 266-290c/kg ($911-$1171) to average $996.
They had some of the heaviest steers in the line-up which included six pens which weighed 370kg or more and as a result were right up there in the top prices.
The Carrolls achieved the day's second top price of $1171 for 15 steers weighing 415kg, $1147 for 21 averaging 404kg and $1058 for 15 weighing 370kg when they were knocked down to Nutrien Livestock Great Southern manager Bob Pumphrey who was bidding for Arkle Farms, Condingup, at 282c/kg, 284c/kg and 286c/kg respectively.
Other buyers to secure Rayview Park's heavy calves were Princess Royal which bid 274c/kg for 14 weighing 380kg to cost $1041 while Ocumup, Bremer Bay, paid $1019 for 15 weighing 380kg after bidding 268ckg and Lester Pastoral Co, Manypeaks, outlaid $1006 for 15 averaging 370kg at 272ckg.
Also taking a liking to the Rayview Park steers was Nutrien Livestock, Brunswick/ Harvey agent Eroll Gardiner, who was buying for a return South West grazier.
Mr Gardiner purchased eight pens (117 head) weighing between 336-369kg for 266-282c/kg or $937-$982.
Last year's top price vendors the Armstrong family, Mouquet Grazing Co, Albany, recorded the day's $1160 third top price when its pen of 14 steers weighing 424kg in the first pen sold at 274c/kg to Arkle Farms.
The Blyth family, MJ Blyth & Co, Manypeaks, like always had some of the heaviest steers in the line-up and as a result was again among the top prices.
All up the Blyths sold 223 steers weighing between 307-400kg for 264-290c/kg and $862-$1135.
The Blyths saw their heaviest pen of 32 steers weighing 400kg sell at 284ckg to Arkle Farms to return $1135 to their account, while Arkle Farms also bought a further 15 steers weighing 370kg for $977 at 264c/kg from the Blyth offering.
Other buyers to purchase Blyth steers included Lester Pastoral Co which purchased four pens (60 head) weighing 320-361kg for $923-$988 at 266-288c/kg, while Daniel Delaney, Delaney Livestock Services, who was buying for South West and Esperance graziers secured three pens (42 head) weighing 307-329kg for $872-$894 at 270-290c/kg.
The largest vendor in the line-up was the Bairstow family, Arizona Farms, Lake Grace.
The Bairstows sold 413 steers across 24 lots weighing 296-384kg from 276c/kg up to 296c/kg to see returns between $857 and $1115.
The Bairstows sold five pens which weighed more than 350kg and achieved more than $1000 a head and a Wheatbelt feedlot operating on AuctionsPlus purchased three of these.
It bought 30 weighing 384kg at 290c/kg, 30 averaging 372kg at 294c/kg and 15 weighing 355kg at 288c/kg to $1115, $1095 and $1023 respectively.
The same buyer also picked up a further two pens of 15 weighing 330kg and 337kg from the Arizona Farms offering at 282c/kg and 292c/kg.
Arkle Farms was another multiple pen buyer of the Arizona Farm steers securing four including two at more than $1000.
It paid $1034 for 30 weighing 364kg and $1033 for 15 averaging 356kg after bidding to 284c/kg and 290c/kg respectively for the pens.
When it came to Arizona Farms' lighter steers in the 290-330kg weight range, it was Mr Delaney, who was the dominant buyer, picking up eight pens (120 head) that weighed 296-327kg from 276-290c/kg ($857-$909).
The Pyle family, Millstream Pastoral, Manypeaks, was on the major vendors' list, selling 241 steers (14 pens) that weighed 300-401kg for between 264-288c/kg and $852-$1124.
Millstream Pastoral's top price of $1124 was paid by Arkle Farms, for 40 steers averaging 401kg when it bid to 280c/kg for the pen.
Arkle Farms also paid $1046 for 15 steers weighing 390kg from Millstream Pastoral after bidding
268c/kg for the pen, while Lester Pastoral Co paid $1008 for 15 Millstream steers averaging 376kg when bidding to 268c/kg.
Arkle Farms and Lester Pastoral Co may have been the top price buyers of the Millstream Pastoral steers, but it was Mr Gardiner who had the biggest influence on the offering.
He purchased nine pens (135 head) weighing 324-364kg for his South West grazier order for between 264-288c/kg and $894-$988.
The Gatti family, L & C Gatti, Redmond, sold 91 steers (six pens) that weighed between 313-362kg at 264-278c/kg to return values of $859-$970.
The Gatti family's $970 top-priced pen which contained 15 steers weighing 362kg was purchased by Ocumup, while Springfield Farms, Newdegate, purchased two pens of 15 weighing 335kg and 343kg at $884 and $919 and Mr Pumphrey purchased two pens containing 15 and 16 head that averaged 322kg and 313kg respectively for $895 and $859 for Renny Gardiner Exports Pty Ltd, Albany.
Regular vendors the Zweck family, MF & KL Zweck, Lake Grace, saw their four pens (60 steers), weighing 330-387kg, all sell for more than $900 when they made between $903-$991 after being knocked down at 256-274c/kg.
Lester Pastoral Co bought three pens of the Zweck steers including their $991 top-priced pen which contained 15 steers averaging 387kg at 256c/kg.
Albany-based Johnson Bros, Maringa Nominees and CSG & EA Sippe, were also in the higher prices for their steers.
Johnson Bros sold 60 steers (four pens) weighing between 316-385kg to a top of $1000 for 15 averaging 385kg when they were knocked down to Princess Royal, while Maringa Nominees, Albany, sold 33 steers (two pens) to a top of $1064 paid by Arkle Farms for 15 weighing 383kg.
The Sippe family collected a top price of $1105 for 14 steers weighing 406kg when they were purchased by Arkle Farms at 272c/kg.
In the lighter weight steer pens, the Gorman family, Gorman Pastoral Co, Wellstead and the Toovey family, LT Toovey & Sons, Cranbrook, were the volume vendors.
The Gorman family sold 69 steers (four pens) weighing between 279-296kg from 280c/kg up to the day's top cents per kilogram price of 314c/kg.
Achieving the 314ckg price tag were 19 steers weighing 286kg when they were purchased by Nutrien Livestock, Albany/Denmark representative Laurence Grant at $898 for ML Anthony and AJ Hay, Denmark.
The other three pens of Gorman steers were purchased by Lexden Park at $782, $834 and $826.
The Toovey family sold five pens (82 head) of steers ranging from 251-324kg and achieved returns of $603-$908 when the pens sold between 230-284c/kg.
Lester Pastoral picked up the Toovey's $908 top-priced pen bidding to 280c/kg for 15 weighing 324kg, while Springfield Farms secured a pen of 15 averaging 297kg at 284c/kg and $844.
Esperance-based IP Sassella, was another significant vendor of lightweight steers selling 48 (four pens) weighing 231-285kg for 226-262c/kg to return $523-$741.
Along with the Gorman's pen of steers, which sold for more than 300c/kg, there was only one other pen to achieve more than 300c/kg in the sale and it was sold by RA & MA Wright, Kojonup.
The Wrights recorded 302c/kg for 12 steers weighing 292kg when they sold to Renny Gardiner Exports for $881.
All up the Wrights sold 42 steers (three pens) weighing 292-375kg for 258-302c/kg to average $910 a head.
Also in from Kojonup were 47 steers (three pens) weighing 294-385kg from the Jones family, Wembley Park, which sold between 258-274ckg to return $793-$994, while Howard Farms, Mt Barker, sold 54 steers (three pens) weighing 282-354kg for 258-286c/kg to return $806-$914 and the Smith family, SA & SH Smith, Narrikup, sold 51 steers (three pens) weighing 265-299kg for 258-284c/kg and $693-$800.
When it came to the heifer run, it was Mouquet Grazing Co, for a second year running that achieved the $938 top price when it sold a pen of 16 weighing 391kg at 240c/kg top cents per kilogram heifer price to Gatti Grazing, Redmond.
Maringa Nominees achieved the next best prices when K & M Farming Trust, Manypeaks, took a liking to its heifers, buying two pens.
K & M Farming paid $789 for 11 weighing 362kg and $785 for 11 averaging 334kg after bidding 218c/kg and 236c/kg respectively for the pens.
K & M Farming also purchased seven heifers weighing 340kg from CSG & EA Sippe for $755 at 222c/kg.
After buying some of the top-priced steers for Princess Royal, Mr Brown was also active for the account early in the heifer pens when the weights were right.
Mr Brown purchased 15 heifers weighing 358kg from JH & KJ Stoney, Redmond, at 206c/kg and $737 and 16 averaging 356kg from RA & MA Wright at 218c/kg and $776.
Also in the heifer run Mr Brown was an active buyer for live exporter Bassem Dabbah, buying five pens (72 head) that were in the 257-328kg weight range for between 200-218c/kg and $540-$656.
Mr Brown's purchases included three pens (53 head) from Gorman Pastoral weighing 257-275kg for 210-218c/kg.
After buying steers for a couple of different accounts, Mr Delaney was also a volume buyer in the heifer run, this time buying for another account.
In total Mr Delaney purchased seven pens of heifers (95 head) weighing 276-335kg from five different vendors.
Mr Delaney purchased two pens from RA & MA Wright and two from BJ Panizza Family Trust.
From the Wrights he purchased 14 weighing 325kg at 220c/kg ($714) and 15 averaging 294kg at 234ckg ($689), while from the Panizza family he secured 13 averaging 335kg at 222c/kg ($743) and 15 weighing 306kg at 234c/kg ($715).
WHAT THE AGENT SAID
Nutrien Livestock, Mt Barker agent and sale auctioneer Harry Carroll said it was a great sale from start to finish and the prices achieved were above presale expectations.
"The prices were stronger than what we thought we would achieve given current market conditions," Mr Carroll said.
"It really is a special and unique sale and definitely one of its kind in WA and buyers recognise this and are prepared to pay a premium for the premium product we offer.
"The weaners presented in the sale are not only the first drafts from many producers but they are also prepared in the best way possible for the buyer.
"They are all weaned and vaccinated plus it is a full curfew sale.
"Once again the quality of the yarding was exceptional through all weight ranges and the weights were very similar to last year which was great to see given the early cut off to the season.
"Due to the early season cut off many vendors weaned early and they did a great job feeding and preparing their calves for the sale, so need to be congratulated for this.
"Buyers certainly appreciate the effort vendors go to in this sale and we saw them pay a premium for the way the calves are prepared of between 20-30c/kg above our weekly weaner sales.
"There was good competition across all weight ranges from WA (local and Wheatbelt) and Eastern States' feedlots, as well as local graziers and graziers from further afield in Esperance and the South West regions.
"We also saw many repeat buyers, who have purchased year-in and year-out, out in force again this year buying strongly which indicates the cattle continue to perform when they get them home."
