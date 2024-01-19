Farm Weekly
Prices were stronger at Mt Barker angus weaner sale than expected

By Jodie Rintoul
January 20 2024 - 10:00am
The Bairstow family, Arizona Farms, Lake Grace, were the biggest vendors in the sale, selling 413 steers across 24 lots from 276c/kg up to 296c/kg to see returns between $857 and $1115. With a run of their steers were Luke (left), Karen and Noel Bairstow and Nutrien Livestock Great Southern manager Bob Pumphrey.
As the saying goes, quality always sells and this certainly was the case at last week's Nutrien Livestock 12th Annual Special Angus Weaner Sale at Mt Barker.

