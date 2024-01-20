Lack of planning leaves regional WA cut off from power and phones says Shane Love

On the back of many people being without power in the Central Wheatbelt and Goldfields this week because of strong storm activity, the opposition criticised the WA Government.
Storms saw a lot of WA farming communities resort to generator power for a few days in a row, while others who did not have power, had most of their food spoil, forcing them to throw most of it out.
Mobile phone services were also compromised at certain times with battery backups on mobile phone towers going down.
Opposition leader Shane Love said these incidents meant the government had not done enough to ensure power and communications were resilient and reliable.
"In 2024, reliance on communications for families to remain in touch, to share information about health and emergencies, and to keep businesses running is more critical than ever," Mr Love said.
While he appreciated that crews were working hard to restore services, he said the government had failed to make necessary improvements to the power grid years ago, leaving communities exposed in the event of a disaster such as that experienced this week.
"In March 2022, the government ignored the opportunity to examine regional WA's unique power issues, batting away a petition signed by over 2,000 regional residents calling for an independent review of Horizon Power and Wester Power's regional operations," he said.
"Instead, the government pushed forward with a review into Christmas Power outages, which predominantly impacted Perth residents, and then failed to act on the recommendations of their own review."
Mr Love said several recommendations of the review appeared not to have progressed since the review was completed in March 2022.
"Key among this were recommendations for more standalone power supplies and back-up generators, along with an independent expert review of Western Power's fire risk management approach to allow swifter restoration of electricity supplies on high fire risk days.
"The review was also particularly critical of the Minister for Energy and Western Power's communications with customers and stakeholders and called for them to be more proactive and transparent.
"Many impacted residents would agree that the Government has failed to live up to this expectation."
Mr Love called on government to urgently commission an independent review of this week's widespread outages.
He also said the government must also reconsider the appropriateness of a $120, one-off extended outage payment for impacted residents.
"Many residents have been without power going on 72-hours, and are expected to be without power for an indeterminate time to come," Mr Love said.
"They have thrown out hundreds of dollars of groceries, purchased generators and additional petrol and lost income during a cost-of-living crisis."
