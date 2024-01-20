Farm Weekly
Lack of planning leaves regional WA cut off from power and phones says Shane Love

January 20 2024 - 11:00am
Opposition leader Shane Love believes the State government let down people living in regional WA this week after major power disruptions.
On the back of many people being without power in the Central Wheatbelt and Goldfields this week because of strong storm activity, the opposition criticised the WA Government.

On the back of many people being without power in the Central Wheatbelt and Goldfields this week because of strong storm activity, the opposition criticised the WA Government.

