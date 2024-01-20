Farm Weekly
Heavier cattle sell consistently at Muchea weaner sale

By Kane Chatfield
January 21 2024 - 10:00am
Roger Leeds (second left), Nutrien Livestock, Midlands and pastoral, with Bettini Beef, Gingin, team members John Panizza (left), David Green, Helen Bruce, Ada-Lusa Lebedeva and Kristen Kuennapas at the Nutrien Livestock Black Friday weaner cattle sale at the Muchea Livestock Centre last Friday. Bettini Beef was among the sales biggest vendors of Angus steer and heifer weaners in the feature Angus weaner sale.
Local beef weaner values topped at $1082 amid mixed results at Nutrien Livestock's weaner sale at the Muchea Livestock Centre last Friday.

