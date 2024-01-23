Warm, sunny weather for Australia Day

The end of January is predicted to be sunny with steady temperatures and no sign of rainfall within the South West Land Division, following some disruptive conditions in previous weeks.
The windy conditions felt along the State's coast is expected to continue for about the next five days.
The wind chill along the coast should make the temperatures feel about five degrees cooler than what they are forecast to be.
Further inland, the rest of the week should remain steady, with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.
The temperatures for Australia Day on Friday should not exceed 33 degrees for the Wheatbelt region to the South coast, however for the Midwest region, temperatures may reach up to 39 degrees.
By the start of next week, a cool change is expected to pass through, offering a cool finish to the month.
