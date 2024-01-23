Farm Weekly
Warm, sunny weather for Australia Day

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
January 23 2024 - 2:00pm
Picture via Unsplash.
The end of January is predicted to be sunny with steady temperatures and no sign of rainfall within the South West Land Division, following some disruptive conditions in previous weeks.

Journalist

Perri is an agriculture journalist with Farm Weekly. Originally from Ballarat, Victoria, Perri developed a love of regional and rural news at a young age, and now is passionate about advocating for the agricultural industry. Her interests include science, agronomy, livestock and food production.

