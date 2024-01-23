Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Businesses continue to evolve

By Kyah Peeti
January 23 2024 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rickie-Lee and Aaron Bannister with their children Indigo and Darcy, at their Brookhampton-based property, Westcountry Trading Co, where they also run their own Bio-Mineral Fertiliser and Rural Feed Store and Earth and Dirt compost businesses, and grow their own beef.
Rickie-Lee and Aaron Bannister with their children Indigo and Darcy, at their Brookhampton-based property, Westcountry Trading Co, where they also run their own Bio-Mineral Fertiliser and Rural Feed Store and Earth and Dirt compost businesses, and grow their own beef.

Combining the knowledge from an extensive family farming history dating back five generations, with their own Bio-Mineral Fertiliser and Rural Feed Store and Earth and Dirt compost businesses, has set Aaron and Rickie-Lee Bannister up for success.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.