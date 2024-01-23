Businesses continue to evolve

Combining the knowledge from an extensive family farming history dating back five generations, with their own Bio-Mineral Fertiliser and Rural Feed Store and Earth and Dirt compost businesses, has set Aaron and Rickie-Lee Bannister up for success.
The Bannister family farms at their Argyle-based property, Westcountry Trading Co, and also at Ms Bannister's 890 hectare family farm, Westbourne Holdings, alongside her dad Trevor Connop and his brother Colin in Winnejup and Mayanup.
The Connop family's farming venture began in 1912 on the original property at the foot of the Tweed River in Bridgetown, which for years has been passed down through generations of Connop and Fuller families who have been passionate beef, sheep and crop producers for more than 100 years.
Now, Mr and Ms Bannister, and their two children Indigo and Darcy take pride in producing quality products to support their clients through their own businesses, as well as growing their own beef.
In recent years since living at Argyle, the couple has created a way of giving back to WA producers with its Bio-Mineral Fertiliser and Rural Feed Store and Earth and Dirt compost businesses.
"We support our clients with comprehensive soil testing and provide them with a complete program with our soil microbiologist," Mr Bannister said.
The feed store provides feed for cattle, sheep, horses and chickens.
Coming from a conventional farming background, the family is passionate about sharing knowledge on the importance of mineral farming and putting the essential trace minerals back into the ground for overall soil, animal and human health and improved carbon sequestration.
"The depletion of minerals in our food is rapidly declining," Ms Bannister said.
"Animals grazing on pasture or hay crops that consume minerals through fertiliser programs are less likely to have mineral deficiencies which cause poor health and have less requirement for mineral lick blocks and supplements, which will save farmers time and money."
In the past six years, Ms Bannister has seen the benefits and success of her own clients first-hand, that have gone from conventional farming to bio-mineral farming.
"Being confident with the results is one thing," she said.
"But seeing clients reap the rewards of seeing the yield and recovery of their own plants using slow release, beneficial microbes, low-salt index products to improve their nutrient use deficiency, water holding capacity and nutrient density in our food is next to none."
Ms Bannister utilises skills from her seven years as operations manager at Paradise Beef feedlot, Donnybrook, with Gary and Josie Dimasi, and integrates it into their own feed practices.
Alongside the Paradise Beef team, Ms Bannister developed not only international relationships with China, but developed their own feedlot computer program to improve feed management, nutrition and efficiencies within the feedlot.
"We made sure the cattle entering the feedlot were on specific rations for different periods of time," she said.
The pair finds comfort in assisting clients through its recent business launch, Earth and Dirt, founded just over two years ago.
"We supply a natural organic matter product to growers for pasture improvement, vegetables and gardens with great success," Mr Bannister said.
The herds at both Westcountry Trading Co and Westbourne Holdings are based on Angus bloodlines from Blackrock Angus, Vasse, and Mordallup Angus, Manjimup.
"When selecting bulls, we look for sires with a good temperament, good eye muscle and strong feet to last, so we can get eight years out of a good bull," Mr Bannister said.
On the Argyle property, the Bannisters run a small herd of Angus cross calves to raise on bio-mineral pastures, and Milne Feeds Early Weaner pellets, as well as 150 Angus breeders on the Winnejup and Mayanup properties.
The main breeding herd is joined in May each year, for a six-week joining period.
"We join our heifers separately, and the rest of the cows in age groups," Ms Bannister said.
"We join in mobs of 35 and each mob will get one bull."
To suit the local climate and property structure, a February calving season works best for the Bannister and Connop families.
Post-calving, at marking, the calves are vaccinated with low dosage products from Abbey Animal Health, that are made by a farmer in New South Wales.
"The products have improved efficiency with a pour-on, injectable and nutrition range, which we supply through Westcountry Trading Co," Mr Bannister said.
"We yard wean our calves in January, and feed out our Milne Feeds weaner pellets to them during that process," Ms Bannister said.
Once weaned, 20 to 30 of the heifers will be retained as future breeders, while the remaining heifers and steers are sold in February through the Boyanup saleyards.
"The weaners that we sell in February generally weigh from 310 to 380 kilograms," Mr Bannister said.
"From a market perspective, the past six months have been tough for producers in parts of the southwest in terms of yield."
The Bannister family said due to the dry summer the South West was experiencing, farmers would most likely need to supplementary feed their stock and prices will need to increase to maintain viability.
"The past few weeks have seen a lift in price at the saleyards, so that needs to be maintained and stay on an upward trend as it will be a vicious decline if people can't afford to fertilise this year and maintain their pasture health to feed their stock," they said.
When it comes to rotational grazing and pasture management, between the two properties the Bannister and Connop families focus heavily on pasture recovery and regeneration.
"Certain times of the year we will use hot wires to split up the larger paddocks and allow the grazed pastures to recover," Ms Bannister said.
"Generally on the family farm it is set stock rotations as it is a mixed cropping enterprise.
"Paddocks are usually in use for cropping a certain portion of the year, while the other parts of the farm are better suited for grazing stock due to shade and water availability."
Most years the two families will select an area of the farm to reseed, usually with an annual ryegrass clover mix.
"If it's for hay, we may add oats and vetch," Mr Bannister said.
"We work with Ray Candy from Selected Seeds to determine the best suited species for that area based on soil tests and types."
At Westbourne Holdings, canola, barley and lupins are cropped across just over 100ha, as well as 60ha of haylage, to support the livestock feed supply.
"We rotate these crops each year back into pasture to give our paddocks a break," Ms Bannister said.
