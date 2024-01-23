Farm Weekly
"We had absolutely no signal" say frustrated firefighters

By Brooke Littlewood
Updated January 23 2024 - 9:45pm, first published 9:44pm
Volunteer firefighters struggled with network coverage while fighting a blaze at Dragon Rocks Reserve. Photo by Peter Walker.
When Pingaring mixed farmer Evan Wyatt spotted a spiral of smoke in the distance last Thursday morning, he knew it was a cause for concern.

