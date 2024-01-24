Focus on future country housing needs

Farmers in the shires of Dandaragan, Victoria Plains, Toodyay and Goomalling are invited to participate in an online survey regarding future housing development opportunities for the Wheatbelt.
The housing demand survey is part of the Dandaragan-AROC Workforce Housing Investigation, a project being managed by the Wheatbelt Development Commission (WDC), the Shires of Dandaragan, Toodyay, Victoria Plains and Goomalling.
WDC acting chief executive officer Susan Hall said the survey was supporting the initial investigation into workforce gaps, future workforce needs, accommodation needs and housing supply constraints in the participant shires.
"The wider project is seeking project-ready solutions to the housing constraints in the Avon sub-region, including assessment of the Avon sub-region's workforce accommodation and housing needs, and potential identification of cost-effective models for land and housing development," Ms Hall said.
"The WDC is working with multiple groups of shires across the region to reposition the Wheatbelt's capacity to meet housing demand, ensuring appropriate housing stock is developed and built.
"Through our sub-regional approach, we are supporting local governments and agencies to have increased capacity and evidence base to develop viable housing projects, and position the Wheatbelt as an attractive destination for investment into housing."
Shire of Victoria Plains chief executive officer Sean Fletcher is the chairman of the housing investigation working committee.
"All involved local government areas have businesses that need housing for their workers," Mr Fletcher said.
"The survey results will determine how we respond to the current demand."
More information: Go to surveymonkey.com/r/F86XDKN
