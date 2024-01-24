Farm Weekly
Focus on future country housing needs

Belinda Morrissy
Belinda Morrissy
January 24 2024
A sub-regional housing investigation completed in 2023, was a collaboration between the Wheatbelt Development Commission and the southern Wheatbelt Shires of Dumbleyung, Lake Grace, Wagin, Williams, Woodanilling and West Arthur (the 4WDL Shires).
Farmers in the shires of Dandaragan, Victoria Plains, Toodyay and Goomalling are invited to participate in an online survey regarding future housing development opportunities for the Wheatbelt.

