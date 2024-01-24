Farm Weekly
Home/News

Rural doctor critical of power disruptions

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated January 24 2024 - 3:01pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Michael Livingston and his colleagues were unable to see patients across several practices, following days of power and communications outages.
Dr Michael Livingston and his colleagues were unable to see patients across several practices, following days of power and communications outages.

Rural doctor Michael Livingston, Livingston Medical, has experienced power outages living in the country before, but none as bad as the ones over the past week after major storms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Perri is an agriculture journalist with Farm Weekly. Originally from Ballarat, Victoria, Perri developed a love of regional and rural news at a young age, and now is passionate about advocating for the agricultural industry. Her interests include science, agronomy, livestock and food production.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.