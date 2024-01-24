Footy theme to support Bush Races

This year's Kulin Bush Races is set to be even more of a crowd pleaser as it will coincide with the 2024 AFL Grand Final.
To be held from September 27-29, the bush races will be supported by the grand final on a big screen.
Fans of the Bush Races took to social media, expressing mixed thoughts about the decision to host the three-day event on the same weekend as the grand final, with some hoping they'll be able to score a ticket if others decide to take the trip to Melbourne.
The decision to place the Bush Races on the last weekend of September wasn't made lightly, and in fact, the races have coincided with the grand final on two other occasions in previous years.
Some members of the Bush Races committee were hesitant to make the same decision again, however chairman Tom Murphy said he was hoping the third time was a charm.
"We decided that the event has changed since those times, we've got a strong following and a heap of people who want to come to our event," Mr Murphy said.
"Instead of seeing it as a risk, we're seeing it as an opportunity, and we'll embrace the grand final."
Mr Murphy said it was easier for everyone to hold the event in the middle weekend of the school holidays.
Last year the event was held on the weekend before school returned, which put pressure on parents to organise their children only a day after the jam-packed weekend.
"It was really hard on our kids and really hard on us to do the bush races and then get back into the swing of school again," Mr Murphy said.
"It is really nice to have that week in between."
A footy theme will weave its way through the regular events, such as fashions on the field, which may follow a colour theme in honour of the two top teams, Mr Murphy speculated.
"We're pretty capable of coming up with some good, fun ideas," he said.
"It's up to us to make it work.
"Hopefully everyone gets the best of both worlds.
"I have no doubt it will be another success."
Mr Murphy said no matter which teams made the 2024 grand final, he would be wearing red and black to recognise his favourite team, Essendon.
"There won't be any WA teams playing," he said, jokingly.
"If there were, I think it'd be a different story."
Tickets go on sale on August 1 at 10am.
