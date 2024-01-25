Researcher not convinced by asparagopsis

Methane-reducing seaweed, asparagopsis has been touted as revolutionary when added into the diets of ruminants, however a researcher from Murdoch University believes investors should take caution before throwing their financial support behind the supplement.
While only a relatively recent discovery, Australian research into the seaweed has already attracted tens of millions of dollars from investors, with Tasmanian-based company, Sea Forest supported by $34m.
But is it too good to be true?
Marine scientist and PhD candidate Ben Camer-Pesci was drawn to the stunning benefits shown from research around asparagopsis, however during a literature review, he quickly discovered some major flaws, and said the technology was "nowhere near" a point of being safely implemented.
"I'm very worried about it, because a lot of people are talking about it and companies are already advertising it as a solution when it is so far from being implemented," Mr Camer-Pesci said.
He looked at more than 90 journal articles from across the globe in order to form his review article, which distinguishes between fact and sensationalism.
Trials showed evidence of digestive problems, including ulcerations, haemorrhaging, and inflammation throughout the walls of the cow's rumen.
Mr Camer-Pesci also noted reports of cows refusing feed with asparagopsis supplements, especially in high concentrations.
It's believed that the poor taste of asparagopsis comes from the chemical, bromoform, which is naturally occurring in seaweed.
Research also found that milk production not only decreased, but also contained higher levels of bromoform.
Bromoform is categorised as a 'probable' human carcinogen, which means there isn't enough evidence to give it a higher category in humans, however there had been reports of how it affected animals.
According to some research, the levels of bromoform reported in the milk was below the maximum human intake.
Mr Camer-Pesci said in his review the potential effects of asparagopsis on milk consumed by humans must be taken into consideration when moving forward with the technology.
He said the amount of "bandwagoning" behind the seaweed was concerning, particularly as many were unlikely to look deeper into the research available.
While his reading covered a range of topics, Mr Camer-Pesci noticed there were many more facets to the technology which lack research, or are missing entirely.
Mr Camer-Pesci said hydrogen was created by microbes in the rumen, which is converted to methane gas in a process called methanogenesis.
When methane is reduced, hydrogen builds up in the rumen, which can cause inflammation, weight loss and a reduced appetite.
These symptoms were also observed across the literature.
While weight gain was affected, there wasn't any evidence within the literature to suggest differences in meat quality or taste.
Another major gap Mr Camer-Pesci noticed across the available research was that animal husbandry practices used in the trials were considerably different to what would be used onfarm.
"A lot of the time these trials are carried out with the animal in a really small, enclosed chamber that measures the gas output, and this can be a very stressful situation for an animal that is used to living in a herd and roaming freely, so this can impact digestive function," Mr Camer-Pesci said.
"That's something that I feel needs to have more research put into it."
He also found little conversation around producing the seaweed.
"Growing asparagopsis is extremely difficult, and to grow it in the volumes required to make a notable impact...the volume of biomass required is astronomical," Mr Camer-Pesci said.
While asparagopsis still shows promise in reducing methane emissions, Mr Camer-Pesci said there still had to be some "serious research and consideration" before taking the technology further.
He likened the buzz around asparagopsis to that of biodiesel in the mid 2010s.
"That (biodiesel) was an amazing thing, and a few years into it, they hit a wall and it couldn't go any further - I think it's very much a similar case," Mr Camer-Pesci said.
"It's been an incredible discovery at a time when we really need an answer to a climate change problem, and everyone jumped on it.
"Unfortunately, after conducting the literature review, I didn't want to work with asparagopsis anymore, I moved away from it in a different direction," he said.
However, the sense of urgency and desperation which underpins the enthusiasm around asparagopsis is a good thing, Mr Camer-Pesci said.
"I think people aren't desperate enough, they should be jumping onto these things, but in a more sensible way," he said.
"Maybe because of how desperate people are, they've jumped in a bit early, but I'm OK with that because it's better than not jumping in at all, it shows there is still funding put towards climate saving research."
