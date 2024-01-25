Farm Weekly
Researcher not convinced by asparagopsis

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
January 26 2024 - 10:00am
Murdoch University researcher and marine scientist, Ben Camer-Pesci said much more research had to happen before asparagopsis could be implemented into the diets of livestock, and that it was currently underdeveloped.
Methane-reducing seaweed, asparagopsis has been touted as revolutionary when added into the diets of ruminants, however a researcher from Murdoch University believes investors should take caution before throwing their financial support behind the supplement.

