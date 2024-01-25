Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Beef steers topped the prices at Boyanup weaner sale

By Rob Francis
January 26 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders, Margaret River agent Alec Williams (left), Mark Harris, Treeton Lake, Cowaramup and Elders, Donnybrook representative Pearce Watling caught up before the combined agents weaner cattle sale at Boyanup last week.
Elders, Margaret River agent Alec Williams (left), Mark Harris, Treeton Lake, Cowaramup and Elders, Donnybrook representative Pearce Watling caught up before the combined agents weaner cattle sale at Boyanup last week.

The combined agent's weaner sale at Boyanup last week continued with similar values when compared with the past few sales, with just a couple of exceptions to the rule.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.