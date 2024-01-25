Beef steers topped the prices at Boyanup weaner sale

The combined agent's weaner sale at Boyanup last week continued with similar values when compared with the past few sales, with just a couple of exceptions to the rule.
Heifers were back, however the average for the sale on January 10 was skewed somewhat by four pens of heifers which attracted exceptional competition and prices to be future breeding matrons, selling for $1343 to be roughly $450 above the top price for heifers in last week's sale of $896.
Steers sold to $1199 and 294c/kg and heifers to $896 and 238c/kg.
A smaller gallery of buyers attended but the main regular buyers ensured values were maintained.
Sale summary
Graham Brown, Brown's Cattle Consulting, took the top billing when securing 43 different lots for his different buying orders, with a good number of these heading to South Australia.
Harvey Beef was very active, taking a more diverse spread of cattle types, putting together 26 lots.
Rodney Galati, Galati Family Trust, Brunswick and Nutrien Livestock, Bridgetown agent Ben Cooper, both put together loads of 13 lots, while Nutrien Livestock, Waroona agent Richard Pollock was relatively quieter in buying 13 lots as did Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs.
Semini Enterprises, Cowaramup, was the most active in the lotfeeders present, securing several lots as did Elders, Busselton representative Jacques Martinson and Elders, Manjimup/Pemberton representative Brad McDonnell.
Elders
Elders started proceedings with five pens of Angus cross steers from FR & LF Prosser, Scott River, with the first line of 21 steers weighing 447kg, topping at $1199 when Mr Brown bid to 268c/kg, buying these for Princess Royal, Burra, South Australia.
Harvey Beef took the next pen weighing 396kg for $1046 at 264c/kg, leaving the next offering for Mr Galati who bid to 266c/kg for the 11 weighing 403kg that cost $1073.
Semini Enterprises then paid $1024 and $984 for steers weighing 394kg and 378kg respectively, then adding 11 sold by CG Baruffi costing $1065.
The top pen of Black Simmental steers from RJ & LG McDonald, Karridale, made $1105 at 266c/kg, going on the load to Princess Royal.
The top steers cents per kilogram of 294c/kg for the day was paid by Mr McDonnell for nine Angus from Cherry View Estate, Donnybrook, with the 321kg steers costing $945.
The start of the Prosser Family run of Charolais cross steers saw a spike in prices when Mr Pollock bid to
260c/kg for the five weighing 427kg to cost $1110.
Steers weighing 407kg from R & A Morgan went to Harvey Beef with these returning $1017 at 250c/kg.
Carbon Plus, Brunswick, also saw its steers crack the $1000 mark when the nine weighing 426kg sold for $1122 and 262c/kg, to Harvey Beef.
The Prosser family took the top price double in the Elders section and the sale overall when its first pen of Angus cross heifers weighing 376kg made $896 when Elders Harvey/Brunswick agent Craig Martin, bid to 238c/kg.
Other better returns included a single heifer weighing 520kg from R & A Morgan bought by Greg Jones for $873 and 168c/kg.
Elders, Boyanup representative Alex Roberts paid $858 for seven heifers averaging 390kg sold by Cherry View Estate at 220c/kg.
Nutrien Livestock
With just less than 800 weaners on offer, the sale section got off to a strong start when the first pen of steers from LG Ockwell, Pemberton, topped Nutrien Livestock steer offering at $1182 when the 441kg Angus sold at
268c/kg, bought by Mr Brown for South Australia. James Argent and Georgie Larsen, Cookernup, were at the Boyanup sale looking for some lightweight heifers and were successful securing several pens
The next pen of Ockwell steers weighing 400kg cost Mr Pollock $1088 when he bid to 272c/kg for the 14 in the pen.
The last line of 19 were bought by Mr McDonnell for $926 and 279c/kg.
Two lines of steers from Shorelands Pastoral, Wonnerup, saw the first four steers weighing 430kg also go to South Australia at $1143, while the next pen weighing 437kg cost Mr Jones $1146 and 262c/kg when he bought for a butcher client.
Mr Pollock paid $1152 for 26 Angus from RA & J A Mathews with the 426kg steers making 270c/kg.
Rocklea Farming sold two pens to Princess Royal with 10 weighing 417kg making $1102 and the second of 11 head selling for $1022 at 262c/kg.
Selling between $1001 and $1036 were calves from MG Armstrong, CP Barber and BJ & RJ Feutrill, Vasse.
Later in the sale five Angus from IL & J Trigwell sold to Harvey Beef for $1050 when the 407kg steers sold at 258c/kg.
The 284c/kg top of steer cents per kilogram price in the run was paid by Mr Roberts for five weighing 319kg from G Tassos & Co, Bridgetown, retuning $905.
This buyer also paid $878 for 11 weighing 315kg from Silverlands, Bridgetown.
Mr Abbs bought two pens of steers from MG Armstrong, paying $964 and $970 at 246c/kg for 394kg and 392kg.
The top price in the Nutrien Livestock heifers was almost at the end of the run when Mr Galati bid to 200c/kg and $710 for 11 Charolais females weighing 355kg sold by Murray Vale Farm Trust.
Mr Cooper paid the equal top of 200c/kg early on for seven weighing 327kg from JP & S Moyes, Bridgetown, outlaying $655.
Mr Cooper was a strong bidder on the females taking numerous lines including from RP Bellairs at $613, G Tassos & Co at $670 and DJ McKay at $615.
Mr Brown paid $591 for heifers sold by Black Market Angus, Boyanup and several pens of Silverlands calves for up to $602.
What the agent said
Elders auctioneer and Donnybrook representative Pearce Watling said vendors again presented another good quality yarding of weaners.
"Heavy steers were 10-20c/kg stronger due to a couple more feedlots operating," Mr Watling said.
"Lighter weight cattle, both steers and heifers, were mixed in quality and values reflected this."
