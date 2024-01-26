Mother and daughter combination make a great team

Mother-daughter duo, Rebecca and Bianca Blyth, can vouch that they have seen numerous changes to the beef industry, both on and off their 2000 hectare property at Manypeaks.
Growing up on a small property near Augusta, Rebecca experienced first-hand how beef was processed, watching it from start to finish between her family's farm, and their family-owned, Karridale-based abattoir and butcher shop in Augusta.
After roustabouting in the Manypeaks area when she was young, Rebecca met her now husband, Jeff, and the rest was history.
Jeff and Rebecca now farm on their property, Cavehill, and the main farm, Bundarlee which was purchased by Mr Blyth's parents Mick and his late wife Marie in 1972, is farmed by their two children Bianca and Callum, Bianca's husband Robert and their two children Kelsey, 2, and Brayden, eight months.
Having grown up around cattle yards, Bianca and her brother Callum shadowed their parents, being taking along to all farm ventures.
With passion driving their purpose on the farm, a business certificate and a diploma of agriculture under Bianca's belt, combined with generations of family farming knowledge, are the key drivers to the farm's success.
Now in their third generation, the Manypeaks producers run 800 Angus breeders, aiming to run a 1000-head breeding herd in the near future, after their onfarm pine plantation is cleared and turned into pasture.
"We also run a couple hundred head of heifers as replacements for our breeding herd, as well as 200 head of yearlings to go into our Coles accredited GRAZE program," Rebecca said.
For both Rebecca and Bianca, a significant change in the amount of information and data available to producers on the Angus breed is something they have noticed.
"There has been a large increase in the amount of Estimated Breeding Values (EBVs) and genetic evaluation information available to producers over the years," Rebecca said.
"Twenty years ago we did have access to this sort of information, but it was only limited and in its infancy."
In an aim to produce moderate to large-framed cattle themselves, with a focus on good temperament, the Blyth family has noticed changes in its own herd over the years.
"When we grade our cattle, we grade on the five Ts - being temperament, teeth for their age, tits (udders), toes, being good feet and type," Rebecca said.
Having seen cattle processed her whole life, Rebecca said the changes with marketing over the years has been significant.
"I've seen calves sold straight off their mums, to the feedlot market and the grassfed market, which is now becoming larger too, as well as the slaughter weight they kill cattle at now, which is much heavier than it used to be," she said.
"This rolls through to how we market our cattle.
"We are able to meet these markets with two calvings a year."
Calving down twice a year means the Blyths can be more open to various markets, freeing them up to turn their March-born calves off as weaners, and finish their May-born calves off for the GRAZE market with Coles.
"The flexibility of the two calvings halves the amount of stress we have onfarm and eases the workload and farm management for us, during our two six week calving periods," Bianca said.
"This leads into another change we've seen in the industry, which is occupational health and safety and animal welfare, which I am very passionate about, which is always improving."
Bianca said that in terms of the ever-evolving accountability, biosecurity, animal welfare and record keeping, has been a great change to the industry.
"Although there is a lot more paperwork, the industry is becoming more and more accountable onfarm for animal welfare," she said.
"This goes right through to the saleyards and the shipping aspect of the industry too."
The increase in female employment is another significant change Rebecca has seen during her time being involved in the industry.
"Not only are there more women in the industry nowadays, they are also treated with lots of respect which is great to see," she said.
"Originally, my occupation on my children's birth certificates couldn't be a farmer, it had to be classified as home duties, so it was great to see that change in the late 1990s too."
Going forward, there are a few factors the Blyth women would like to see enforced into the industry.
"There is a big question mark above the sheep live export, which can influence lots of different markets and could be detrimental to the livestock field," Rebecca said.
"The fact that these boats have a cattle component to them, which hasn't been addressed by the government concerns me that overseas markets could be lost."
On the topic of markets, they would be great to see an abattoir closer to Albany.
"The loss of smaller abattoirs in WA has been detrimental to the livestock industry," Rebecca said.
"In future, I would like to see more abattoirs with the ability to supply products directly to consumers," Bianca said.
"This is something I would like to do myself too, which would be a great way to lower our carbon footprint too."
Rebecca said the livestock prices in WA compared to the Eastern States was something that needed to be addressed.
"It is gut wrenching sometimes seeing what cattle sell for in the Eastern States compared to what we receive in WA for very similar animals," she said.
Additionally, the women would also like to see improvement in bull longevity.
"It would be great to see the longevity of good footed cattle brought into the industry," Rebecca said.
