Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Mother and daughter combination make a great team

By Kyah Peeti
January 26 2024 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manypeaks beef producers, Bianca (left) and her mother Rebecca Blyth.
Manypeaks beef producers, Bianca (left) and her mother Rebecca Blyth.

Mother-daughter duo, Rebecca and Bianca Blyth, can vouch that they have seen numerous changes to the beef industry, both on and off their 2000 hectare property at Manypeaks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.