New board member excited for NRM role

The South West Natural Resource Management (South West NRM) board recently welcomed its newest member Dr Natasha Teakle.
South West NRM chair Karen Boyce said the board was thrilled to welcome Dr Teakle to the team.
"As an agricultural scientist with a PhD in Plant Biology along with a stellar career in agriculture technology, plus a passion for sustainable primary industries, it is hard to imagine a better fit than Tash for our board of management," Ms Boyce said.
"She embodies all six of our organisational values of creativity, objectivity, agility, ambition, inquisitiveness and respect.
"We're thrilled to welcome her into the high-calibre team charged with the responsibility of driving the strategic direction of South West NRM, while ensuring, as a not-for-profit, non-government organisation, our corporate governance is of an extremely high standard."
The organisation, South West NRM, began as South West Catchments Council more than 20 years ago and since then it has overseen the planting of more than 1.5 million seedlings, restored thousands of hectares of degraded land and protected iconic threatened species.
"We've also built networks, implemented innovative projects, supported landholders and connected with our wider community," Ms Boyce said.
"As a group - with the support of our highly-qualified staff - we are now scaling our work with industry, government, community and landholders, so the timing of Tash's appointment could not have been better."
Dr Teakle said she was excited to be appointed to the board given her passion for sustainable agriculture and being from a farming family.
"I look forward to helping with the strategic direction for South West NRM and their members in supporting sustainable farming practices in the region," Dr Teakle said.
