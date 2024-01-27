Farm Weekly
Prices meet market expectations in Great Southern sale

By Jodie Rintoul
January 27 2024 - 11:00am
Prices hit a high of $2850 for a pen of eight PTIC Angus heifers from LJ & SM McDougall, Denmark, in last weeks Nutrien Livestock Great Southern Blue Ribbon Female Sale at Mt Barker when sold to Norwood Ridge Pty Ltd, Albany. To the left of the top-priced pen were Nutrien Livestock, Albany/Denmark representative Laurence Grant (left), vendors Shirley and Lindsay McDougall and their former agent Maurice Moulton. All up the McDougalls offered and sold 56 owner-bred, 24mo heifers for an average of $2600.
A quality line of females met with good buying interest considering market conditions when they went under the hammer at last week's Nutrien Livestock Great Southern Blue Ribbon Female Sale at Mt Barker.

