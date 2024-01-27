Prices meet market expectations in Great Southern sale

Len (left) and Kerri Hill, AL Hill, Ravensthorpe, who were dispersing their herd in the sale looked over their offering of PTIC Murray Grey cows with Nutrien Livestock, Albany representative Dan Cale. In the sale the Hills offered and sold 142 Murray Grey cows based on Monterey bloodline and in calf to Monterey bulls, that ranged in age from three years old to mature, for between $600 and $1300 for an average of $978.