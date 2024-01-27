Farm Weekly
Sisters are doing it for their family and southern cattle business

By Kyah Peeti
January 27 2024 - 9:00pm
Bec (left) and Diana Muir at their familys stud, Mordallup Angus nestled in the Southern Forests region 50 kilometres East of Manjimup.
It is no surprise that sister duo Diana and Bec Muir are so passionate about the cattle industry and the Angus breed, having grown up at their family's cattle stud, Mordallup Angus, nestled in the Southern Forests region 50 kilometres East of Manjimup.

