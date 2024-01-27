Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Young apprentice flourishes in the butcher game

By Kyah Peeti
January 28 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Third-year Fussy Meats butcher apprentice, Chloe Gregson.
Third-year Fussy Meats butcher apprentice, Chloe Gregson.

When it comes to the meat and agriculture industries, it isn't unusual to see an outnumbered male to female ratio, however third-year Fussy Meats butcher apprentice, Chloe Gregson, is finding that success is very much possible in a male-dominated industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.