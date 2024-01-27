Young apprentice flourishes in the butcher game

When it comes to the meat and agriculture industries, it isn't unusual to see an outnumbered male to female ratio, however third-year Fussy Meats butcher apprentice, Chloe Gregson, is finding that success is very much possible in a male-dominated industry.
Growing up spending every spare moment she had visiting her family's Manjimup and Northcliffe-based dairy farms was the perfect environment for Ms Gregson's passion for the industry to flourish.
Just over three years ago she took up the opportunity to start an apprenticeship with the Fussy Meats team and she hasn't looked back.
The young go-getter's love for both food and livestock, combined with her willingness to learn, paired with an equally passionate business owner, Fussy Meats' Chris Faulds and extensive butcher knowledge provided a place for Ms Gregson to thrive.
The Fussy Meats brand can be seen at Applecross, Claremont and Cockburn, with all stores offering premium, free-range, paddock to plate products with exceptional service.
Having worked in all three butcher shops, the up-and-coming butcher has learnt multiple skills to add to her butcher's belt.
"My butchering skills have developed a lot in that time, as well as my cooking skills," Ms Gregson said.
"Being able to identify certain stock that come in and learn the anatomy and biology of those carcases is something I've really enjoyed learning."
Having the ability to make meat last is something else Ms Gregson takes pride in.
"Using everything you can from a carcase to produce minimal waste is really important and then knowing how to cook it is equally important," she said.
"It's good to gain experience with learning to cook cuts I wouldn't usually use."
Working with like-minded colleagues, who share the same passion, has already been a career highlight.
"The camaraderie is something I look forward to everyday," Ms Gregson said.
"During my learning journey, I have always felt included and have learnt no question is a silly one.
"The patience and willingness the team has had with me is great, I feel at home within my role and there is never any judgement."
With three years in the meat industry Ms Gregson has already seen plenty of changes.
"I have noticed a difference in meat quality, it is always improving," she said.
"With that, I have noticed a lot of people leaning towards more organic, grassfed meats as opposed to grainfed.
"I believe it's slowly becoming more and more popular due to customers doing their research and education themselves on the health benefits grassfed meat can have, for an example, consumers with heart conditions."
Ms Gregson said animal welfare was something being discussed more in the stores.
"Traceability is a big thing." she said.
"Customers are wanting to know more about the welfare of the animals before they purchase, right down to the location of the farms, how the animals are treated and if they are free-range."
Customers looking for quality meat at affordable prices has also been a shift.
"People are now chasing more marbling content and higher quality meats," Ms Gregson said.
"With this, the Wagyu scene is becoming more popular, especially when it is crossed with an Angus-type breed.
"This way, customers still get the marbling at a more affordable price to feed their families."
While Ms Gregson is currently based at the Applecross store, she has noticed the different stories attract a different type of clientele.
"I find Cockburn is more family orientated and for people who are looking for easy quick meals or large entertainment products," she said.
"Applecross is more a gourmet entertainment style, like fancy steaks and more high quality meats, which the customers don't mind paying extra money for.
"The Claremont store is different again - there are a lot of older couples, as well as young families that shop for convenience and good quality meats."
In Ms Gregson's opinion, nothing beats a reverse seared porterhouse or scotch fillet on the bone.
"It is a high quality cut of meat that is still affordable," she said.
"It is best reverse seared and smoked, these cuts are always full of flavour and so tender."
When discussing her apprenticeship, Ms Gregson said she was aiming high.
"I want to be an asset to the business," she said.
"I'd like to further my management skills and take on the Applecross store within the next five to 10 years.
"I'd like to take on more leadership roles and take every chance I can to learn new skills, and try to encourage other females to join our team too."
Going forward, Ms Gregson hopes to learn how to bone her own beef.
"Not many businesses bone their own beef anymore, so it is a bit of a harder process to learn, which I hope to do soon," she said.
