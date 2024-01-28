Farm Weekly
Billi has a keen eye for cattle reproduction

By Kyah Peeti
January 28 2024 - 9:00pm
Imperial Bovine Breeding Services owner Billi Marshall loves being part of the vibrant cattle industry.
With a passion for cattle that can't be matched, Imperial Bovine Breeding Services owner Billi Marshall is proof you don't need to be from a family farming background to have a successful livestock industry career.

