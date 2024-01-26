Two opportunities to test working dogs in upcoming championships

Regional Western Australia will host the country's top working dogs this year as prestigious national competitions head west.
This April the best sheep dogs and their handlers will head to WA to compete for the title of Champion yard dog 2024 and working Kelpie Council best all round kelpie
The Hypro Australian Yard Championships are held in WA about every six years - all other States and Territories except the Northern Territory, take turns hosting the event.
The Hypro Australian National Yard Championship will be held from April 10-14 at Mobrup.
The Australian National Kelpie Field Trial Championship will be run from April 17-21 at north Kellerberrin.
Karyn Buller, West Australian Working Sheep Dogs Association (WAWSDA) Yard & Utility sub-committee secretary, said both were significant events in the Australian working dog trials calendar.
"We are delighted to be having them here in WA," Ms Buller said.
"Competitors and families from every State will travel to these two trials, accompanied of course by their teams of highly trained kelpies and Border Collies.
"Members of clubs from all over WA will do their utmost to prevent the trophies going east, but as always, the spirit will be one of camaraderie and admiration for the best performer on the day."
