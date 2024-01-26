Farm Weekly
Two opportunities to test working dogs in upcoming championships

By Belinda Morrissy
January 27 2024 - 10:00am
Nigel Armstrong, Mundaring and Tumutvalley Jude, have represented WA multiple times at the yard dog championships.
Regional Western Australia will host the country's top working dogs this year as prestigious national competitions head west.

