WA firefighters recognised on Australia Day Honours List

Four WA firefighters and emergency service responders have been recognised on the Australia Day Honours List, for their courage and commitment to service.
Emergency Services Minister, Stephen Dawson, said each recipient has shown unwavering dedication to public safety, both on the frontline and behind the scenes in the areas of training, leadership, and bushfire management.
"These outstanding firefighters don't seek accolades, but it's heartening to see them recognised nationally for decades of loyal service to their community," Mr Dawson said.
The four recipients are Craig Garrett, Christopher Scott, Craig Stewart, and the late Ronald Winstone.
Mr Garrett is an accomplished incident controller with more than 30 years' experience in emergency services.
He has helped safely steer WA through numerous complex and prolonged bushfires - most recently in Denmark, Stirling Ranges, and the Avon Valley.
Mr Garrett started as a Fire Control Officer with the Shire of Kalamunda in 1991, before joining the Department of Fire and Emergency Services in 2009.
In 2019, he became the first Superintendent of the Bushfire Centre of Excellence in Nambeelup, where he remains as a mentor and driving force for bushfire education.
Mr Scott signed up as a volunteer firefighter in the Shire of Capel at the age of 16, and has been helping protect his community ever since.
In 2000, Mr Scott took on the role of Chief Bushfire Control Officer for the shire, and today oversees more than 120 volunteers across 550 square kilometres.
Mr Scott remains an active frontline firefighter and is on call 24/7 during summer.
With more than half-a-century of experience, he is highly regarded for his knowledge and leadership skills.
Mr Stewart is passionate about improving bushfire management in WA. His 25-year career started as a volunteer firefighter in 1998.
In his current role as Chief Bushfire Control Officer for the Shire of Toodyay, Mr Stewart is extremely generous with time and expertise.
Whether he's answering community questions or giving input on various working groups, his drive to make a difference always shines through.
Mr Stewart's expertise was integral to the successful rollout of the Australian Fire Danger Rating System in WA ahead of the 2022-23 bushfire season.
The late Mr Winstone is credited with almost single-handedly saving Geraldton Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service from the brink of collapse in 2012.
As captain he overhauled the brigade's culture to be more inclusive, boosting volunteer numbers and lifting female membership to 30 per cent.
Mr Winstone's commitment and strength of character were also an asset on the frontline.
He responded to over 1,200 incidents during an impressive 50 years of service in Toodyay, Geraldton, and Lake Grace before retiring in 2023.
He passed away in December at the age of 79.
