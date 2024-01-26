Farm Weekly
Home/News

WA firefighters recognised on Australia Day Honours List

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
January 26 2024 - 12:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture from files.
Picture from files.

Four WA firefighters and emergency service responders have been recognised on the Australia Day Honours List, for their courage and commitment to service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Perri is an agriculture journalist with Farm Weekly. Originally from Ballarat, Victoria, Perri developed a love of regional and rural news at a young age, and now is passionate about advocating for the agricultural industry. Her interests include science, agronomy, livestock and food production.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.