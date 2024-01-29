Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Stellar speaker line-up for major WA grain event

Updated January 30 2024 - 10:06am, first published 10:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GRDC chairman John Woods (left), will speak at day one of the Grain Research Update Perth, presenting on future directions for GRDC investments. Photo by GRDC.
GRDC chairman John Woods (left), will speak at day one of the Grain Research Update Perth, presenting on future directions for GRDC investments. Photo by GRDC.

How global issues will impact the security of grains markets over the next decade is the headline topic at Western Australia's premier grains event for 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.