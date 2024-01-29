Stellar speaker line-up for major WA grain event

How global issues will impact the security of grains markets over the next decade is the headline topic at Western Australia's premier grains event for 2024.
Internationally-recognised speaker Dennis Richardson, who has been director general of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation and an Australian ambassador to the United States, will deliver the keynote address in Perth next month.
Mr Richardson joins a stellar line up at speakers at the Grains Research and Development Corporation's (GRDC) annual Grains Research Update on Monday, February 26 and Tuesday, February 27.
The event is being held this year at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre.
It will be opened by GRDC chairman John Woods and will showcase the latest grains research, development, technology and management innovations.
In the second plenary session on day one, Simon Kuestenmacher will speak about Australia's changing demographics and what it means for the demand for grains.
Mr Kuestenmacher is a media commentator on demographic and data matters, a columnist for The New Daily newspaper and a regular contributor to The Australian newspaper.
He ranks as one of the world's top 10 influencers in data and his social media posts reach more than 35 million people every month.
International speaker, chief executive officer and director at Inari, Ponsi Trivisvavet will present new technology for accelerating plant breeding on day two of the updates.
Inari is a US-based biotechnology company that uses predictive design and advanced multiplex gene editing to unlock the full potential of seed.
Ms Trivisvavet leads Inari in its mission to help build a more sustainable global food system in the face of climate change.
Well-known researcher Ben White, from the Kondinin Group, will lead a panel featuring presenters from Agritechica 2023 in Germany, that will explore future innovations for farm machinery.
GRDC senior regional manager - west, Peter Bird said the 2024 event would be an important platform for extending the latest research insights and advice to WA's growers and advisers ahead of sowing this year's crops.
"GRDC is committed to investing in research, development and extention that continually generates new knowledge, ideas and best practice management solutions with the goal of making farming business more profitable," Mr Bird said.
"Our updates offer a way to share the latest research outcomes and they also offer growers, advisers, researchers, industry stakeholders and GRDC staff and panel members an invaluable opportunity to connect and network."
More than 50 concurrent sessions will be held over two days, on topics including crop choices and farming systems, markets, soils and agronomy, weed management, emissions, climate and weather, diseases, technology and nutrition.
