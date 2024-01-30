Awards inspire candidate to have a go

Attending last year's WA AgriFutures Rural Women's Award ceremony as a guest inspired Wandering farmer Nicola Kelliher to nominate for the 2024 award.
It turned out to be a good move as she was recently announced as one of three finalists, news she admitted she needed a moment to process when she found out.
"When they rang to tell me I had to sit down, I was so surprised," Ms Kelliher said.
In 2023 she attended as a friend of one of last year's finalists, who was the eventual winner, Michelle Moriarty.
Ms Kelliher said she met Ms Moriarty when they were both members of Country Women's Association of Western Australia (CWA).
"I remember being impressed with her efficiency when we first met," Ms Kelliher said of Ms Moriarty.
"When I attended the award ceremony with Michelle last year I was beyond impressed with the calibre of the finalists and winners of the award.
"I had known about the awards for years but to attend was an eye opener.
"A lot of people had suggested that I should nominate over the years, but this time around I knew the timing was right, my team is amazing and we are ready to take the next steps."
Ms Kelliher is referring to the team she works with as chairwoman of Wandering Farming Champions.
Farming Champions is run entirely by volunteers and co-ordinates the annual Farmer on Your Plate event held in Perth each November, an event which aligns with Ms Kelliher's passion of improving contact and communication between farming family businesses and their consumers to strengthen relationships between the 'bush and the city'.
"As volunteers we've been limited to one event per year so far," Ms Kelliher said.
"With additional support, we hope to expand upon this."
The WA winner will receive a $15,000 bursary to implement their plans, as well as professional development training.
The award is supported by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD), the Rural, Regional and Remote Women's Network of WA, CBH Group and Westpac.
If she was to win Ms Kelliher said would undertake professional development coaching and enquire about studying to be a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
"I wish to learn ways to improve the organisation's structure and governance and how to improve understanding of the committee's needs to successfully grow," she said.
"My goal is to host more events that allow people to stop and stay for longer, that allow for more interaction and connection so that there is more than just a fast transaction between producer and consumer."
Alongside the other two finalists - Jay Page from Northam and Mandy Walker from Bolgart, Ms Kelliher will find out next month if she is named the WA award winner.
