Growers gather for final 'Summer Sesh'

The final event in the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) National Grower Network's (NGN) 'Summer Sesh' series was held at the Dunsborough Country Club last week.
About 35 growers, advisers and grains industry personnel heard presentations from John Francis of Agrista and Eagle Bay Brewing Co's Keegan Steinbacher on the process of making their popular Wheatbelt lager.
The NGN is GRDC's front door for graingrowers to raise ideas, issues and constraints for future investment.
Issues raised at the Dunsborough forum included amelioration of complex soils, farm machinery calibration, carbon soil testing and retaining historical farm data.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.