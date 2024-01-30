Wharfie strike action an export nightmare

Major disruptions at Australian ports have created a logistical nightmare for red meat exporters who are reliant on a just-in-time supply chain.
The industrial dispute between DP World and the Maritime Union of Australia over pay and work conditions has created up to five-week delays at ports and severely disrupted the ability to trade perishable goods, pushing chilled meat consignments past shelf-life dates.
At the same time, the Red Sea conflict and Panama Canal drought has resulted in longer voyages to markets, with some companies diverting around Africa's Cape of Good Hope.
Now industry leaders fear the country's reputation as a viable trading nation could be in jeopardy.
Fletcher International Exports managing director Roger Fletcher said the industrial dispute had caused serious headaches and was a bigger issue than people could comprehend.
"We already have problems with the Red Sea conflict and Panama Canal drought," Mr Fletcher said.
"But instead of the Australian Government and ports doing everything possible to get the containers moving, we have been given another handicap.
"We have customers in Europe and America, who ordered this meat for Easter, and it might not get there in time.
"You cannot expect a customer to be happy if his Easter orders are delivered after Easter."
A DP World-commissioned report suggested the industrial dispute had cost the broader Australian economy $84 million per week since September last year.
However, Mr Fletcher feared the dispute would cost much more by damaging Australia's reputation in markets within the global meat export industry.
"We could lose customers over this and that might be a loss over five years," he said.
"The biggest problem I have with (the dispute) is that it is jeopardising the Australian brand - that's something you can't put a price on.
"There are two things we believe in - one, you sell the product as described and two, that you dispatch it on time.
"If one of those two are missing from the equation then there is a problem.
"Quality is our problem to manage and the latter is up to the government."
Mr Fletcher said Fletcher International Exports were working around the industrial dispute the best way they could.
He said chilled products were in containers headed for Saudi Arabia and Jordan, which had been "going around in circles" for weeks.
"We aren't sure how we are going to get those containers back to Australia," Mr Fletcher said.
"With all the problems going on in the world, these products are now past their use-by-date.
"That's when you have a real problem because consumers won't buy it and it is then not eligible to go into most countries."
While Mr Fletcher believes the ramifications of the dispute could go for longer than a few days or weeks, he said all the industry could do was work around it as best it could.
"We had an uneven time for two years (during COVID) and we were able to manage it," he said.
"It is a challenge, but challenges are part of the job."
WA Meat Marketing Co-operative chief executive officer Coll MacRury said the industrial dispute had resulted in a large number of container hold ups and, as a result, slow movement of customer orders.
He was concerned the shipping delays, and the Red Sea conflict, may see customers turn to countries such as New Zealand to ensure they received product on time.
Mr MacRury said markets in the Middle East, United Kingdom and Europe had been most affected.
He said rising tensions in the Red Sea had pushed voyage times out by seven to 10 days.
"Those markets are very important to WAMMCO," Mr MacRury said.
"We have had to send at least six containers back to Australia.
"Chilled meat in those containers will be frozen, reprocessed and sold at a big discount."
Mr MacRury said the only option was for customers to agree to the extra voyage time, which would see ships instead travel around the bottom of South Africa.
"Some customers may even decide to airfreight product, but generally that option is too expensive," he said.
"We can only do what we are doing at present."
How did we get here?
Last March, negotiations started between Dubai-owned stevedore DP World and the Maritime Union of Australia, with the union asking for a 16 per cent wage rise for its 1500 port workers over two years.
About seven months later, the union started legal, protected industrial action but, according to Freight & Trade Alliance (FTA) director Paul Zalai the initial impact wasn't too severe.
Mr Zalai said as time passed, the compounding effects of the different bans reached a point where, in December, significant congestion was seen at DP World container port facilities in Fremantle, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.
He said the two to five-week shipping delays had devastating financial implications for both exporters and importers.
"As well as the delays, vessels are commonly bypassing Australian ports," Mr Zalai said.
"When they do berth, many are forced to discharge imports only and continue sailing before taking receipt of exports to minimise their delays in global schedules."
According to Mr Zalai, it had not been uncommon for importers to face single consignment delays up to four times due to vessel rotation and congestion.
Mr Zalai said food importers were experiencing quality deterioration of perishables, which had resulted in insurance claim spikes.
He said those expecting stock for Christmas would take delivery of containers in coming weeks instead - forcing a rethink of traditional just-in-time inventories.
"Many importers are opting to use airfreight to meet contractual obligations, while others are ordering stock in advance for anticipated demand," he said.
"This excess stock will add pressure on already limited warehouse availability and will be another factor forcing up the price of goods on our shelves."
Mr Zalai said while the importers were suffering, the impact was much more severe for Australian exporters.
He said shipping lines had started charging additional fees due to the industrial action and not being able to help mitigate delays by offering alternate services, particularly to Asian destinations.
The unpredictability of shipping schedules has also seen many exporters, who rail from regional centres direct to wharves, move and store their loaded containers at nearby port facilities.
This has resulted in transit delays, double-handling costs and additional truck movements.
"Trains often operate on a take or pay method, meaning you either use the slot or pay for it anyway even if the slot remains empty," Mr Zalai said.
"The decision for our regional exporters then becomes whether to double handle the container at the port and pay for storage or pay for the empty train slot and rail it again the following week.
"Between three of our exporter members, data revealed more than $2 million in double handling and staging costs were paid over the past three months.
"Putting this into perspective, the costs for containerised grain translates to an additional $12 to $15 per tonne and in many cases, eliminates any profit for this and other similar high volume, low value agricultural commodities."
Freight costs
From a container transport operator perspective through the Port of Fremantle, Container Transport Alliance Australia (CTAA) estimates delays, caused by the protected industrial actions, were costing the transport operators 15-20pc more in operating costs.
This is because they have less opportunity to book slots to pick up import containers and to deliver export containers to DP World's Fremantle terminal.
CTAA director Neil Chambers said this had resulted in the double handling of containers and more staging costs through transport yards, for example container lifts on/off trucks and yard storage, and in the case of refrigerated cargo keeping the container on-power.
Mr Chambers said transport operators had also experienced truck queuing delays and in some cases a "futile trip".
He said trucks were going to the terminal to transact an import pick up or export delivery, only to have the truck directed to leave the terminal "unserviced".
That is as a result of terminal operations being delayed and employees stopping work and closing the terminal gates due to their rolling two-hour stoppages of work three times per 24-hour period.
Mr Chambers said this was adding $200-$500 per container in costs, depending on the level of delays and double handling required.
Supply chain in shambles
Curtin University professor in supply chain management and logistics, Elizabeth Jackson said national and global supply chains were in a shambles because of how well they had been developed to continually minimise costs over the past 30-40 years.
"It seems that the watershed moment or trigger point was COVID," Dr Jackson said.
"Things were ticking along well, then COVID happened and caused massive disruptions.
"Since then we've had war in Ukraine, conflict in the Middle East, massive inflation rates, industrial action, cybersecurity attacks, Trump, Putin and ongoing catastrophic weather events.
"It is this cumulative impact of the frequency and magnitude of these disruptions that, unfortunately, our supply chains are still learning to manage."
Having started about October, Dr Jackson said the DP World industrial action had stretched out for a long time.
She said the cloud of uncertainty about when port workers were going to stop working or when the dispute was going to end was detrimental for the low cost flow of goods through the supply chain.
Dr Jackson said it was stopping Australian businesses from keeping their promises to customers.
"Our supply chains are not set up for this," she said.
"Businesses pride themselves on being able to deliver when they say they are going to.
"The other fact is, particularly with value-added food products such as meat and fruit and veg, is that customers keep buying them, so the products have to come from somewhere.
"And if there's a country that is going to be easier to deal with, they will just go there instead."
Reflecting on the DP World cybersecurity attack in November 2023, Dr Jackson said it was extremely worrying, however there were processes and procedures in place to deal with it.
As a result of this, business returned to normal within about three days.
While this didn't take away from the severity of the situation, she said it was dealt with very quickly and the uncertainty of supply wasn't as bad as with the industrial action.
"This industrial action is bringing so much uncertainty to the supply chain and we cannot handle it with all the other disruptions going on,'' Dr Jackson said.
"Not only that, but for farmers, there is an enormous amount of policymaking going on at present.
"And sentiment among primary producers is low, they don't need anymore disruption and disruption equals costs.
"Nobody needs extra costs, particularly in an environment where many consumers in the world are suffering with a cost of living problem."
Dr Jackon said government policy on making changes on farming operations and how farmers' farms were too premature.
An example of that was carbon neutral farming and conversion to low emission vehicles, she said.
"These are promises that are being made and farmers are being pushed to adapt to," Dr Jackson said.
"But unfortunately the technology and the availability of the technology to achieve this isn't there and it's not going to be ready for the promises being made.
"I will argue until I am blue in the face that farmers are an extremely progressive, adaptable group of people.
"However, the promises that are being made are completely unachievable.
"I don't know what's going to happen and I share the concerns farmers have over these supply chains and disruptions.
