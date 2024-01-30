Farm Weekly
Lift in prices will see more wool offloaded

By Brooke Littlewood
January 31 2024 - 10:00am
Lift in prices will see more wool offloaded

There is a stockpile of about half a million bales of wool waiting to go into sale across Australia - but the WA backlog isn't that bad.

