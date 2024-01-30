Lift in prices will see more wool offloaded

There is a stockpile of about half a million bales of wool waiting to go into sale across Australia - but the WA backlog isn't that bad.
Australian Wool Network WA wool and livestock manager Greg Tilbrook said the country's growers had held onto wool over the last financial year for a multitude of reasons.
He said the value for crossbred wool had been extremely low over the past 12-18 months for Eastern States' growers and had reached a point where it was not cost-effective to shear.
"Obviously they still have to shear it because it is a welfare issue, but there is a lot of that wool sitting in stores," Mr Tilbrook said.
"With so much wool on hold, as soon as we do see a lift in the market growers will be keen to sell.
"In terms of Merino wool in WA, it isn't too bad, we are seeing our usual stock.
"There wasn't a lot of carryover wool into this financial year, but given the seasonal conditions, tight harvest and current values, clients have been topping up bank balances with wool sales.
"As a result of this, we did see a lot of people sell wool in December, when they would normally carry it through to January-March."
Mr Tilbrook said this year had started slightly softer, with north of 50,000 bales on offer.
He was concerned there could be bigger issues to come, particularly given the industrial dispute in Australian ports.
Separately, Mr Tilbrook said Europe's pipeline was full and garment sales reduced because interest rates were up and consumer spending was down.
This meant demand coming out of Europe, particular for finer wool, had dropped back.
"We did see the finer ends - spread between 17 and 21 micron - close up through to Easter," he said.
"That actually got worse over the past six months.
"In saying that, compared to long-term averages, wool has managed to maintain good levels through COVID and over the past 12 months.
"The demand out of China is still strong and they are still taking our product."
Taking a look at the WA flock, Mr Tilbrook said the average micron was about 19.8, which was down slightly compared to the past few seasons due to seasonal conditions.
As a general rule he said the flock was getting finer.
Meanwhile the staple length tends to jump around a bit depending on the carryover of sheep and how many premature shearings there are.
"During COVID we did have a bit of a carryover of wethers and a lot of them were being shorn before they were put on the boat," Mr Tilbrook said.
"We are seeing staple length a little varied at the moment and a lot of people are shearing at six months with longer staples, so that does have an impact as well."
Taking a look at the current wool and sheep market, Mr Tilbrook said there were a large number of Eastern States' growers, who were growing composites and had seen opportunity in Merino sheep.
As a result of this, he said prices had lifted and there had been enquiries to purchase WA mixed age Merino ewes.
"There are good enquiries from the Eastern States for lamb through to breeding ewes," Mr Tilbrook said.
"There are a lot more sheep crossing the border."
WA woolbuyer Steve Noa, Endeavour Wool Exports, said wool stocks were building - and customers knew it.
Coming into sales this year, Mr Noa said there had been some strong enquiries the week prior to sales.
His Eastern States' counterparts even suggested he find more bales privately, as it looked like it was going to be a good opening.
Then it was announced that 13,000 bales were on offer.
"We don't have the money in the WA wool industry anymore and we don't have any big corporations that can fund our wool sales," Mr Noa said.
"If we get over 10,000 bales, it doesn't matter how good or strong the market is, we just can't afford to buy it.
"The optimal sale is 9000 to 10,000 bales.
"I don't know how we get around that issue but it is about being sensible in what we offer each week - I know that is easier said than done."
Taking a look at a positive in the industry, Mr Noa said the People's Republic of China president Xi Jinping came out early last month, with a message that not enough was done to kickstart their economy.
What this means is that a lot more money could be thrown into middle and larger enterprises, which would be good for Australian wool.
"I think there's going to be a much more determined effort," Mr Noa said.
"Also the Australian Government has done a better job in making friends with China again, so I think we are going to see China drive this market forward.
"The other story that has recently come out is that the middle class of China is going to double in the next decade.
"We are talking about 950 million people that have money in their pockets - that's got to be good for wool."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.