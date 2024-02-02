Farm Weekly
Team gets together ahead of next Woolorama

By Wendy Gould
February 3 2024 - 10:00am
Wagin Woolorama committee members at last weeks media day included secretary Sue Dowson (left), president Paul Powell, vice president Fiona Dawson, marketing, media and administration assistant Jemma Bell, trade fair and sponsorship co-ordinator Lisa Precious and volunteers co-ordinator and HR/WHS overseer Maxine McKenzie.
Wagin was abuzz with Woolorama talk at its annual media day at Wagin Showground last week, ahead of show dates of Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9.

