Team gets together ahead of next Woolorama

Wagin was abuzz with Woolorama talk at its annual media day at Wagin Showground last week, ahead of show dates of Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9.
In the spirit of its 2024 theme 'Let's Get Together', the day provided an ideal opportunity for Wagin Woolorama president and local farmer Paul Powell to officially introduce members of his 2024 committee and for stewards to flag some of the upcoming highlights of their sections.
They have been beavering away for weeks and months pulling together the town's 51st Woolorama and 120th Wagin Agricultural Show.
And now it's over to the participating public to do its bit with a timely reminder to exhibitors to get their site bookings and details completed and for competitors to get their entries underway for the various sections, which opens today (Thursday, February 1).
Helping them through the process will be two faces, new to the roles but not to the town or the Woolorama event in secretary Sue Dowson and trade fair and sponsorship co-ordinator Lisa Precious.
"Or precious (to us) Lisa as we prefer to call her," Mr Powell said.
"Together, they are a great team with Sue having a wealth of knowledge from a background in local government, the health sector and the racing industry and Lisa well versed in public relations having worked in the real estate industry."
Ms Precious said the main oval was already sold out for exhibitor sites but there were other great locations still available around the showground.
Also supporting Mr Powell are ever dependable and ultra capable assistants, vice president and local businesswomen Fiona Dawson and volunteers co-ordinator and HR/WHS overseer Maxine McKenzie, who returned to the Woolorama committee 18 months ago after a mini-break on the back of years of service.
"Then we've got Tegan Hall from Dumbleyung as our extremely capable finance officer and in the field of media and marketing we are trialling something a little different," Mr Powell said.
"Stephanie Clarke-Lloyd from the Newdegate Field Days committee has volunteered to come on board and assist us in this area.
"It made a lot of sense to share resources with Newdegate and we think this is a very good outcome."
Ms Clarke-Lloyd will be working with and mentoring former minesite electrical designer Jemma Bell, who recently moved to Wagin with her husband and two young children and as a long-time agricultural show competitor of dog sports, photography and pigeons, has thrust herself into learning Wagin and Woolorama life.
Last year, after the post COVID-19 hiatus which saw the 2022 event cancelled one week out, 1281 competitors nominated 3251 competition entries, including 994 animals, and there were 347 trade fair exhibitors assisted by 430 volunteers and supported by 108 sponsors/donors.
Organisers are hoping for an even bigger turnout this year.
An eEdition flip book of the 96 page schedule is available on the Wagin Woolorama website with hard copy books available from the event office or local businesses.
Entries can be tendered for all sections online at woolorama.com.au or via entry forms in the centre pages of the schedule.
The exceptions are the equestrian horses in action section where online entries can be completed at
nominate.com.au and the rodeo for which entries are done through Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association.
More information: Wagin Woolorama secretary Sue Dowson, phone 9861 1611 or 0477 508 989 for all entries or trade fair co-ordinator Lisa Precious, phone 0499 906 072.
