Deal sees more meat bound for China

By Brooke Littlewood
January 31 2024 - 3:00pm
V&V Walsh general manager Brent Dancer (right), exchanges signed copies of the MoU, watched by V&V Walsh business development manager Rhys Devitt and export manager Paul Crane, as well as Chinese officials.
One of WA's major livestock processors have struck a $40 million deal in China, to increase the supply of beef, lamb and mutton.

