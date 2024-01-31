Deal sees more meat bound for China

One of WA's major livestock processors have struck a $40 million deal in China, to increase the supply of beef, lamb and mutton.
Bunbury-based V&V Walsh signed the trading partnership memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the High Hope Group in Nanjing, China.
The MOU will provide the South West company with access to High Hope's major cold store and logistics network, as well as the group's five star Jinling Hotel chain.
The Jinling Hotel chain consists of 118 luxury hotels and resorts in China, which includes the largest luxury hotel complex in Jiangsu province - the Jinling Hotel Asia Pacific Tower.
Under the MOU, V&V Walsh will supply High Hope with 40 foot containers of beef on a weekly basis.
It will also work with Jinling Hotel chefs to develop lamb and mutton dishes to further increase red meat exports.
First consignments were sent in December and January to test the supply chain logistics and ensure cut plans and quality were of the required standard.
V&V Walsh general manager Brent Dancer expects the number of cattle filling the order would grow over time.
He said it would start just under the 500-head a month mark and increase over time as the customers' internal logistics started consuming bigger volumes.
The company said the MoU would deliver many benefits for V&V Walsh and WA producers.
"First and foremost it creates additional demand in the cattle market for grainfed Angus cattle, particularly for steers to go onto feed," Mr Dancer said.
"It showcases the quality of WA grainfed beef in China, and to the international consumers who dine at the JinLing hotels.
"And it provides cost efficiencies for our beef chain."
Mr Dancer signed the MoU and said the ceremony was the culmination of a developing relationship with High Hope.
"High Hope has extensive business interests throughout China, and in particular the Jiangsu Province, and they are extremely committed to making our partnership work," he said.
"The High Hope team undertook significant testing of our products before committing to the MoU so I have every confidence that the MoU will provide a large boost for premium WA beef, and new opportunities for our mutton and lamb."
A gala dinner was held in conjunction with the signing presentation.
It was attended by more than 120 people, including key chefs and managers from the JinLing Hotel chain, as well as key dignitaries from within industry.
Under the watchful eye of Jinling Pacific Towers' world class chefs, the gala dinner showcased the very best of Australian fresh produce including V&V Walsh's beef and lamb, and Australian abalone, fish and tiger prawns.
Mr Dancer said the regular forward-looking orders would enable V&V Walsh's feedlot suppliers to plan their feed programs with confidence.
Importantly, he said High Hope would take every single cut from the carcases processed at V&V Walsh.
