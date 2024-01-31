Industry seeks turnaround

Following two years of strong growth in the WA cattle industry, 2023 presented challenges in the way of dry seasonal conditions in some areas and declining prices.
In the first nine months of 2023 (January-September) WA cattle slaughter (excluding calves) reached 292,500 head, an increase of nine per cent compared to the same time period in 2022 and the highest for this time period since 2020.
Cows and heifers made up 54pc of the total number of cattle slaughtered while bulls, bullocks and steers made up the remaining 46pc.
This may be indicative of the less than ideal season many producers were faced with in 2023, leading them to sell excess animals in order to manage available feed resources.
At the national level, this pattern was more pronounced with cattle slaughter to date increasing 18pc year-on-year.
WA cattle slaughter made up 6pc of the national total.
In 2023 between January and November, WA exported a total of 49.3 million kilograms of boxed beef carcase equivalent quantity (CEQ), 16pc higher than at the same time in 2022 and the second highest on record behind the 51.6mkg CEQ exported at this time in 2019.
This was worth a total of $295.1 million, which, despite the increased volume exported, was down 2pc year-on-year due to declining prices.
However, it was still the second highest on record for this time period.
The largest market for WA boxed beef exports was mainland China which accounted for 17.7mkg or $110.4m in the first 11 months of 2023.
This accounted for 36pc of all WA beef exported in the first 11 months of 2023.
Despite only 11 months of data being available the quantity exported to China already surpassed that exported over the entire of 2022 and is the biggest volume on record exported to that market.
The second largest market was Indonesia which imported 8.7mkg of beef or 18pc of total exports and the USA was third with 6.1mkg or 12pc.
In contrast to boxed beef exports, live cattle exports were low in 2023.
Between January and November 2023, a total of 162,200 WA cattle were exported live, down 10pc on the same time in 2022 and the lowest number exported since at least the mid 1990s.
In value terms, live cattle exports were worth $250.7m between January and November 2023, down 19pc year-on-year.
This decline in live cattle exports was multifactorial, likely caused by a later than usual start to mustering in the Kimberley due to flooding and ongoing animal health concerns from one of our largest trading partners, leading to subdued demand.
WA cattle were exported to eight overseas markets in 2023 (January to November), the largest of which was Israel who accounted for 39pc of total live cattle exports by quantity (62,400 head).
This was up 121pc compared to 2022 (full year) and was a return to normal trade volumes following a couple of years of reduced numbers.
The second largest market was Indonesia accounting for 38pc of WA live cattle exports or 61,300 cattle.
Year-on-year live exports to Indonesia fell by 53pc from 130,600 (full year) which was the main driver of the State's reduced total live export volumes.
The third largest market was Vietnam with 27,100 cattle or 17pc of exports.
In value terms Israel was WA's largest market for live cattle accounting for $101.7m or 41pc of the value of live cattle exports.
Indonesia followed with $79.6m (32pc) and Vietnam was third with $50m or 20pc.
Of all cattle exported from WA in 2023, 51pc went from Fremantle port, 38pc from Broome and 11pc from Wyndham.
Cattle moving east across southern channels fell in 2023, after three years of above average transfers.
In 2023 the interstate transfer of cattle past the Ceduna checkpoint reached 11,800 head, compared to 47,400 in 2022, declining 75pc.
This was largely due to declining seasonal conditions in the east resulting in less demand for both restocking animals and slaughter animals.
However, there was a bump in December when 5000 animals went east, the highest all year, possibly indicating a lift in the cattle market.
