Mason Valley kicks off a strong start to bull sale season

By Kyah Peeti
February 2 2024 - 3:00pm
With the $12,000 top price bull, Mason Valley 38 Special T65, and $11,000 second top price sire, Mason Valley 38 Special T34 was the Mason Valley team, Darren (left), Lara, Connor and Narelle Burrow, with buyers, Trent and Cam James, Stockdale Enterprises, Hyden and top price sponsor and Zoetis representative Ben Fletcher (right).
The solid start to the bull selling season continued, with the Burrow family's Mason Valley stud selling to a high of $12,000 at its on-property sale on Monday.

