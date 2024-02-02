Farm Weekly
Home/News

Pasture challenges winners to be celebrated

February 2 2024 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Producers inspect equipment used in one of the Soil Wise Pasture Challenges treatments in June 2023.
Producers inspect equipment used in one of the Soil Wise Pasture Challenges treatments in June 2023.

A group of 50 South West farmers will gather on Valentine's Day, Wednesday, February 14, to celebrate their love for the soil that is key to their livelihoods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.