Program evolves at Rhodes Pastoral

By Kyah Peeti
February 3 2024 - 3:00pm
Rhodes Pastoral cattle manager John Curtin, with some of the Angus heifers that are in calf.
It is no secret the ever-evolving Angus breed can hold its own in the world of marketing, and Rhodes Pastoral isn't passing up the opportunity to prove just how well it can perform on its multiple properties in the Boyup Brook and Kojonup shires.

