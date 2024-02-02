Farm Weekly
Live export vessel back in port for restocking

Updated February 2 2024 - 6:05pm, first published 6:04pm
The MV Bahijah returned to port earlier today after being anchored off the coast last night.
The MV Bahijah livestock vessel is back in the Port of Fremantle.

