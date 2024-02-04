School of the Air bridged the gap

"Good morning Lana and Jan are you there? Over."
Hundreds of kilometres away, on the vast stretches of red-dirt at Bulga Downs station, Sandstone, Lana Lefroy, nee Murray, and twin sister Jan pick up the radio transceiver.
"Good morning Mrs Evans. Over," the then five-year-olds respond, ready to start a day of school in what must be the world's biggest classroom - outback Australia.
The year was 1972, and Lana was one of 39 students to attend the daily half-an-hour lesson broadcast over airwaves by teacher Jean Evans at Kalgoorlie School of the Air (KALSOTA).
At Bulga Downs, the school room was setup in a passage area of the old homestead.
Growing up in the heart of the Murchison, and as a station kid, Lana did all of her primary schooling remotely and by radio.
"Back then there was no television, no phones, no bitumen and no four wheel drives, as my dad would always say," she laughed.
Outside of the transceiver lesson, Lana's mum Jean Murray also taught the twins work sets that was written by the School of Isolated and Distance Education (SIDE), and packed up and sent to families by SOTA to be completed at home.
KALSOTA first opened in March 1962, and began as a small wooden building on the grounds of Kalgoorlie Central School.
Transceiver transmissions were first made by the Kalgoorlie Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) base, with 25 students enrolling from a 400 kilometre radius on the first day.
A year later Susan, who was the eldest of the four Murray daughters, including Marina, Lana and Jan, started at the school.
"Mum had governesses for the older girls because she was too busy when Jan and I came along," Lana said.
"We were sent 20 work sets, which had to be completed by the end of the school year.
"Back then there were only three terms, so each set lasted about two weeks and would be sent back to the teacher to be marked.
"We started school with the late Mrs Jean Evans, who was an icon from that era and was with school of the air from the beginning."
Most students would have a lesson they dreaded at school and for Lana it was dictation.
As part of this, her mum would read out a lengthy passage which had to be written down word for word.
When the work sets were sent back to school to be marked, teachers would look out for writing, spelling and grammar.
Her favourite work set was art because it involved colouring in and painting, and she also enjoyed learning about other countries and cultures in social studies.
Art and social studies aside, the twins most looked forward to the morning tea break.
"I remember mum had a dinner gong outside the kitchen at Bulga," Lana said.
"We'd be let outside for morning tea and then be off playing in the bush.
"The dinner gong would sound and we would say 'oh quick, we better get back', but keep playing instead.
"We'd get sidetracked and hear the gong sound again - I remember often getting in trouble for taking too long."
With stations dotted across a 400 square kilometre radius, KALSOTA proved that distance was no barrier when it came to equal opportunities in education and other extracurricular activities.
As such, Susan and Marina took part in monthly Girl Guides, and Lana and Jan in a nature club and cooking classes all by radio - this sometimes proved challenging.
"Can you imagine trying to do cooking lessons over a transceiver?," Lana said.
"I remember being given extra time to complete a step because we had to run around from where the transceiver was, through another room, across the verandah and into the kitchen to melt the butter or do whatever.
"Luckily there were two of us, because you'd take turns in getting the instructions and making cakes - it was great."
Running on 32 volt power, charged through a battery storage system, Bulga Downs could use lights and also mixmasters in the day, which were helpful for the cooking classes.
When the engine was put on at night, power would increase to 240 volts.
They didn't have air conditioning at the station in the 1970s, however bush ingenuity of Ms Lefroy's dad Frank Murray helped them get through the sweltering 30 to 40 degree days.
"Dad had made a wall of spinifex between two lots of chicken wire on the verandah, and a pipe running around the top with a drip system," Lana recalled.
"Water ran down the spinifex walls and when the wind blew on it a cool breeze came through.
"On the really hot days, everyone would sleep on their verandahs."
In 1974, SOTA introduced single side band radio and communications were greatly enhanced.
Lana remembered going on holiday to a family farm at Esperance and still being able to attend school.
She said some families, who had radios in their car, were even able to throw an aerial or wire up into a tree and do air lessons from anywhere in the bush.
In 1975, KALSOTA took part in the transline sports day at Rawlinna, which was one of about 50 settlements of various sizes along the Trans-Australian railway.
Given Rawlinna was about 900 kilometres away, Lana and her family caught the train.
She remembered it being a "very slow" trip in the wake of ex-Tropical Cyclone Trixie.
The cyclone hit the Mid West in February and huge flooding events followed, subsequently the Trans-Australia railway was cut at remote outpost Zanthus, 210km east of Kalgoorlie.
A new bridge was constructed as part of the repairs in just two weeks, so the train was able to operate.
"The sports day had running races, high jump, long jump, tunnel ball and all sorts of games," Lana said.
"Back then Rawlinna was more of a town, and we competed against the kids of the railway workers on a sports ground that had been set up in the red dirt.
"I remember finishing third in the long jump."
Ex-Tropical Cyclone Trixie also filled Lake Noondie, between Sandstone and Bulga Downs, for the first time in more than 100 years.
For those living in the area, it was a moment they would never forget.
Lake Noondie, which covers an area of about 77,000 hectares, started at Yuinmery station, ran through Bulga Downs, around Lake Braeside at Leonora, across the transline and out to the Great Australian Bight.
With a need for stores, mail and commitments including golf and The Country Women's Association (CWA) in Sandstone, a plan was devised to get the Murray family across the lake.
"The plan was adapted over the following nine months, as water levels dropped," Lana said.
"Initially dad took the ute around to the other side of the lake, about 280km via Cashmere and Yuinmery stations and left it on the other side.
"To begin with we used a small tinny boat to cross about three kilometres of water to the ute for our trips to town.
"This boat was also used to explore the lake - the birds that came to nest were amazing and included black swans, red necked avocets, red capped dotterels and black winged stilts."
When the water began to recede, it exposed an island in the middle, about one kilometre long between the two expanses of water.
Mr Murray made a platform across the back of a tractor, which was used to cross the shallow water and the island before transferring gear into the boat for the deeper section.
Another memory Lana has from that time was travelling to Sandstone Gymkhana with her older sisters and a friend who were home from boarding school.
The girls walked the horses to the lake and through the water, before Phillip Lefroy, of nearby Cashmere Downs station, came down from Sandstone to cart them into town.
"Sandhills on the northern edge of the lake were used as the loading ramp," Lana recalled.
"The Lefroys had taken their truck, horses and gear up through Yuinmery to get to Sandstone.
"Dad also made a raft from 44 gallon drums and with that, the tractor and boat, we managed to float all the gear across.
"As the Sandstone Gymkhana was a highlight of the year it was worth the mission to get there."
Lana also has fond memories from the 1970s because of a slot racing track that was built by her parents at Bulga Downs.
The track was in a big shed, about the size of a three to four car garage.
It worked by smaller cars being fitted into the electrified slot track and being driven with a joystick in one of five lanes.
"My parents held rallies over three consecutive years to raise money for the Parents and Citizens Association of KALSOTA," Lana said.
"The event would be advertised over the transceiver during lessons, with at least 100 people coming from Kalgoorlie to Wiluna far and wide.
"Everyone camped at Bulga Downs - there were swags and mattresses lined up on the verandah for the kids, and the rally was held on a Saturday afternoon.
"Looking back I don't know how my parents did it, they had to feed and look after all of these people with 32 volt power and kero (kerosene) fridges.
"I can only imagine what a mission it would have been, but people had an absolute ball."
While the slot car rally was a good social outing, outback kids also looked forward to catching up at school camps in Esperance.
The camps were two weeks long and Lana remembers having to do swimming lessons in that time.
Many of the students hadn't seen an ocean in their lives, but they were less than impressed given the amount of seaweed.
"We had to do swimming lessons in the ocean and everyone thought it was terrible," Lana said.
"There was no groyne at Esperance, so all of the seaweed came onto the beach, leaving the water foul and salty.
"We would line-up for morning tea, which was a small container of fresh milk, an orange and an apple and we didn't like that either because we were brought up on Sunshine powdered milk.
"Swimming lessons and powdered milk aside, we loved the camps."
In 1976, Lana and Jan sang for WA governor Sir Wallace Kyle, who was a Kalgoorlie boy, visiting his hometown's RFDS base.
They went on to make the front page of the Kalgoorlie Miner, with the headline, "Outback Twins Sing for Governor".
Two years later, SOTA moved to a new building on Hampden Street, south Kalgoorlie, and the Murray family left Bulga Downs for various reasons.
Those reasons being, Mr and Mrs Murray's business partner had left to be with family, they had four daughters that weren't interested in taking over the station and they were in drought.
The Murrays moved to Esperance, where Lana and Jan completed high school before becoming nurses through Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital, Nedlands.
The pair went on to travel the world, before Lana returned home and married "the boy next door" David Lefroy in 1997.
David grew up on Cashmere Downs station and both the Lefroy and Murray families were close friends over the years.
He purchased Yuinmery station from his parents, which adjoined Bulga and Cashmere, and was originally owned by his grandfather.
It was a sheep station, but wild dogs wiped out numbers and forced the Lefroys to move into cattle in 2009.
Raising her son Kit and daughter Sena, School of the Air came full circle for Lana.
Kit and Sena were enrolled at KALSOTA from 2003 to 2013 - more than 20 years after their mum.
In the years that had passed, the school had become completely autonomous and ceased to be part of SIDE.
Learning to be a SOTA teacher was something Lana found difficult.
"I felt the weight of having to do a good job teaching my own children and coming from a nursing background, not a teaching one," she said.
"When Kit started at kindy, transceivers were still being used so that was familiar for me.
"But at the start of pre-primary in 2004, transceivers were phased out and air lessons began by computers and satellites."
It was a steep learning curve for Lana who had no experience with computers whatsoever.
The KALSOTA teacher came to Yuinmery station and helped Lana set up the computer.
"We had a telephone of course by then and were forever ringing him to help us," she said.
"Fortunately the kids took to it like ducks to water."
A home tutor camp in week six of the school term at Kalgoorlie aimed to teach parents how to teach their children.
It also provided parents with the opportunity to ask questions, build on skills and go through work sets, so they had an idea of what to expect.
"I remember a home tutor from the South West sent through tips for when parents felt like they were pulling their hair out from teaching," Lana said.
"They said to send your children outside to run around the house two or three times - depending on how much time you need to get your cool again.
"My kids did quite a few laps around the house."
Similarly to the 1970s, school was done by a half-hour air lesson and work sets were sent out.
Pre-primary was held for two days a week and primary school five days - including four days of air lessons with their subject teacher and one day of language other than English (LOTE).
Lana believes that by working one-on-one with her kids, far more could be achieved than in a mainstream school.
"The workload with the sets was huge," she said.
"We were pretty diligent and made them work hard, well I know I certainly did.
"I look back now and think I was such a hard task master, as I would make them do just about every school work set that was sent out.
"But it was flexible, you could work an additional day a week and then have a few days off together if you had other plans or needed to do station work."
Despite having a computer, students still couldn't see each other because they didn't have enough bandwidth.
Unlike with the radio transceiver, they did have the ability to 'put up their hands' when the teacher asked a question by clicking an icon on the screen.
There was also a chatroom, which allowed students to communicate with each other.
"Right from a very young age they had good computer and typing skills," Lana said.
"A lot of other students might not have had that, so we were lucky in that way.
"We always had issues with the internet, but overall it did work reasonably well."
The Isolated Childrens' Parents' Association (ICPA), which mainly consisted of school of the air parents, fought for equal opportunities for children in the bush.
This included heavy lobbying for computer systems and upgrades, which have continued over the years.
Kids learned about the value of working for community by lending a helping hand with fundraising.
Being isolated for a large portion of the year, a sports camp and swimming lessons were held annually at Kalgoorlie in September.
At the end of the year new families were also invited to attend the kindy to year three camp.
The idea behind the camp was that new KALSOTA mums could meet others who were once in a similar situation.
At the same time, the year four to sevens joined students from all five of WA's SOTAs - including Meekatharra Kimberley, Port Hedland and Carnarvon - for a week-long muster camp in Perth.
In 2013, the year six and seven students also visited Canberra on a school camp through the Parents and Citizens' Association fundraising and a grant.
It was an experience Lana labelled as "amazing" for the bush kids.
After completing primary school by the air, Kit and Sena attended the smallest high school that goes to year 12 in WA - Central Midlands Senior High School at Moora.
The pair boarded at St James Residential College, now known as the Moora Residential College, and both went on to be head boy and girl.
Sena's hard work was also recognised when she was awarded as school dux in 2018.
However, celebrations turned to disappointment when the State government announced it would shutdown all of the SOTAs, as well as Moora Residential College.
It was a dark day for country WA and, unsurprisingly, the announcement received significant public backlash.
In response, hundreds of people, including rural families, individuals, students and organisations, descended on Parliament House in Perth, protesting against the education cuts and closures.
Among those was Sena along with about 11 other students.
"The government claimed they didn't have the millions of dollars that were required to do necessary renovations and work to the boarding school, so they decided they weren't going to do it," Lana said.
"That was despite the fact Royalties for Regions had put funding aside, with Moora being last on the list.
"It became a political stance and it was very frightening at the time given they were going to shutdown the residential college."
In a major backflip, the State government ended up reversing its controversial decision to cut the regional education services and funding.
"That was really important for the kids," Lana said.
"They had the right to stand up for that and there were a lot of people who supported them.
"The Federal government ended up coming through with the money and Moora College was saved."
At that stage there were 60 beds available for students, but only 20 or so boarding.
Numbers were considered small, however the catchment area stretched to north of Geraldton and out to Sandstone.
"The government was trying to say students could go to Northam College, but they couldn't because it was a long way for those who lived south of Geraldton," Lana said.
"Not only that but it was also about losing something else in the country.
"The college provided an essential service that encouraged families to come to town, spend their money, and essentially keep the town going.
"As soon as you start losing those resources in town the town starts to die.
"It is very important to keep it all going."
Now, with Kit and Sena being in their 20s and having their school days behind them, days are somewhat quieter for the Lefroys.
Still living at Yuinmery station, Lana works at the Sandstone Nursing Post one day a week.
This is something she has done since 2001, after following in the footsteps of her mother-in-law, who retired and moved to Bindoon.
She is the only nurse there, with Sandstone being a town of up to 90 people, depending on the time of year.
Lana is also an avid and multi-award winning quilter, having won 2021 best of show WA Quilters Association QuiltWest Exhibition.
The quilt told the story of insects disappearing from habitat throughout the world.
Reminiscing on her SOTA days, both as a teacher and student, Lana described it as being a fantastic experience.
"Teaching improved my own knowledge of many subjects and also gave me satisfaction in seeing Kit and Sena achieve and achieve well," she said.
"Isolation was never a barrier in terms of the student's learning and that's owed to ICPA, home tutors, parents and governesses.
"I should also mention the rapport between SOTA teachers and family members spread across such a wide area, this was evident at KALSOTA's 60 year celebration last year.
"The kids all know each other and it is wonderful to see that connection and pride still following through."
