Farm Weekly
Home/News

School of the Air bridged the gap

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
February 4 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David and Lana Lefroy, Yuinmery station.
David and Lana Lefroy, Yuinmery station.

"Good morning Lana and Jan are you there? Over."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Littlewood

Brooke Littlewood

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.