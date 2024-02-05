Farm Weekly
No significant health or welfare concerns with livestock onboard the MV Bahijah

February 5 2024 - 11:30am
The MV Bahijah at Fremantle Port. Photo by Brooke Littlewood
Daily veterinarian reports continue to indicate there are no significant health or welfare concerns with livestock remaining onboard the MV Bahijah, which is currently off the coast of Fremantle.

