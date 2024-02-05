No significant health or welfare concerns with livestock onboard the MV Bahijah

Daily veterinarian reports continue to indicate there are no significant health or welfare concerns with livestock remaining onboard the MV Bahijah, which is currently off the coast of Fremantle.
The livestock carrier was in the Middle East but ordered to return to Australian shores about a fortnight ago due to tensions in the Red Sea.
It arrived back in WA waters early last week and berthed at Fremantle Port on Wednesday before then heading back to anchorage offshore on Thursday and returning to port early Friday morning.
On Sunday, Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry secretary Adam Fennessy was pleased to advise that daily veterinarian reports from the veterinarian onboard the MV Bahijah continued to indicate there was no significant health or welfare concerns with livestock that remained onboard the vessel.
Mr Fenessy said in respect of the livestock that were successfully discharged from the vessel last Friday night at the request of the exporter, these animals were being held under strict biosecurity controls at appropriate premises.
He said veterinarians visited the livestock on Saturday and the Australian Chief Veterinary officer Dr Beth Cookson was in regular contact with the WA chief veterinary officer in respect of the livestock.
"At this time no final decision has been made by my department officials with respect to the livestock on the MV Bahijah," Mr Fennessy said.
"The department continues to assess the application to re-export the livestock provided by the exporter as a matter of priority.
"I want to emphasise that my department makes decisions on the basis of the application of the commercial exporter, taking into account all legislative requirements and relevant information."
Mr Fennessy said DAFF understood the strong interest in the issue - both from a biosecurity and from an animal health and welfare perspective.
He said his department must make complex decisions for this unique situation that balance export legislation, biosecurity requirements, animal welfare considerations and the requirements of our international trading partners.
On Sunday, Mr Fennessy said the ship was off the WA coast and undertaking some routine cleaning.
"It is adequately provisioned for the livestock on board," he said.
"We have been asked why the decision is taking so long?
"The legislation that our department is responsible for is very clear as to what the decision maker must consider and the process by which it must be considered."
Mr Fennessy said legislation set out what the decision-maker must consider and be satisfied of in order to approve an application for export including:
p The legislative requirements have been met, including those in the Export Control Act and Animals Rules.
p That importing country requirements have been or will be met before the livestock are imported into the importing country, for example, if an import permit is required and has or will have been obtained.
p Arrangements for the voyage are appropriate to ensure the health and welfare of the livestock.
The process for making the decision requires the decision-maker to:
pCarefully consider all relevant information to the decision, which can involve substantial amounts of information from a variety of sources and must be updated as circumstances change, especially information submitted to us by the commercial exporter.
p Provide the commercial exporter with procedural fairness, including giving the exporter time to consider and respond to certain types of information.
p Ensure that the department's decision maker has satisfied any procedural and other requirements in the legislation in order to make a lawful decision, such as providing a notice of decision in writing.
