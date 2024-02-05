Showers recorded in State's south

Less than a millimetre of rainfall was recorded in some southern towns within the South West Land Division (SWLD), as the temperatures dropped following four days of high temperatures.
No rainfall is expected across the SWLD for the rest of the week.
Another heatwave was previously forecasted for the State this week, however this has now been cancelled.
Despite this the temperatures are expected to increase into the high 30s throughout the week, staying below 40 degrees in the Wheatbelt, Great Southern, and South Coastal while it may reach up to 42 degrees in the Midwest region.
By Friday and Saturday, much of the west side of the SWLD will see temperatures above 40 degrees, with the Esperance region to stay below 30 degrees.
Rainfall (January 29-February 4):
Temperatures this week:
Midwest:
Wheatbelt:
Great Southern:
South Coastal:
Southeast Coastal:
