Wheatbelt farmer part of Grains100 program

Nungarin farmer Jules Alvaro was recently announced as a member of the 2024 cohort of the GrainGrowers Grains100 program.
The only participant from WA, Ms Alvaro, who farms wheat and sheep, said the focus of this year's program - grain freight and supply chain - caught her attention and she is keen to build on her stakeholder engagement skills and increase her existing networks over the eight week journey.
The program, which has graingrower participants from around Australia, involves online and face-to-face learning to build leadership, communication, and improve stakeholder engagement.
The program has already commenced with an online session for the eight strong cohort.
"Our next session is face-to-face which I am looking forward to," Ms Alvaro said.
"We are all getting together in the third week in February in Sydney for three days.
"It will be great to meet and get to know all the other participants, which is hard to do over Zoom.
"As everyone is in a different situation logistically, I am looking forward to learning more about the backgrounds of the others."
GrainGrowers Limited chief executive officer Shona Gawel said Grains100 was a vital program for ensuring the industry has strong advocates on issues that matter to growers.
"The issue of social licence - the ongoing acceptance of our industry's standard business practices and operating procedures - is an increasing focus of attention by industry participants and the general public alike," Ms Gawel said.
"As an industry, we need to be aware of this and be prepared to talk about how we operate, and explain why we operate in the way we do."
She said the nominated focus of attention for the 2024 cohort, grain freight and supply chains, was an issue identified in their 2023 policy survey as one of the top industry priorities.
"Having Grains100 support discussion in this area will allow grower participants to explain why issues impacting grain freight and supply chains are critical to their farming operations," Ms Gawel said
"To have an impact and make a difference, we want Grains100 participants to consider the issues holistically, taking into account what the general public needs to know to come on board in support and also how to address some of the current roadblocks that may prevent this from happening."
Ms Gawel said Grains100 was all about deepening the skills of the passionate people in the growing industry who were involved in a broad array of conversations around critical issues.
"To equip participants, we intend to provide them with training and practical examples of how other industries have worked to gain social licence for their business operations," she said.
"Grains100 is building an influential group of growers and industry leaders who are appropriately equipped to share a vision of a modern, sustainable industry with the grains sector and the wider community.
"As the group grows, the connections develop, and so does the ability for participants to get messages out there about some of the great things that individual growers and the wider industry are actively involved with."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.