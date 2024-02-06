Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Wheatbelt farmer part of Grains100 program

Belinda Morrissy
By Belinda Morrissy
Updated February 6 2024 - 1:47pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jules Alvaro, from Nungarin, is the only WA grower chosen to participate in the 2024 GrainGrowers Grains100 program.
Jules Alvaro, from Nungarin, is the only WA grower chosen to participate in the 2024 GrainGrowers Grains100 program.

Nungarin farmer Jules Alvaro was recently announced as a member of the 2024 cohort of the GrainGrowers Grains100 program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Morrissy

Belinda Morrissy

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.