Farm Weekly
Home/News

Sheds add more value to annual field days

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
Updated February 6 2024 - 5:45pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Construction on the 64m x 24m shed will start in the next two weeks and is expected to be finished by the end of March. Its build is supported by Dowerin Machinery Field Days sponsor, AUSPAN.
Construction on the 64m x 24m shed will start in the next two weeks and is expected to be finished by the end of March. Its build is supported by Dowerin Machinery Field Days sponsor, AUSPAN.

Planning for this year's Dowerin Machinery Field Days is already well underway, with two new infrastructure projects planned for the iconic rural event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Perri is an agriculture journalist with Farm Weekly. Born in regional Victoria, Perri developed a love of regional and rural news at a young age, and is now passionate about advocating for the agricultural industry. Her interests include science, agronomy, livestock and food production.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.