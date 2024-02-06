Sheds add more value to annual field days

Planning for this year's Dowerin Machinery Field Days is already well underway, with two new infrastructure projects planned for the iconic rural event.
This year the field days will be held on Wednesday, August 28 and Thursday, August 29.
A hockey shed and a ram shed will transform the Field Days site.
Both of the builds are due to be completed over the next few months, and are being constructed by steel frame construction company and field days sponsor, AUSPAN Group.
The sheds are made possible with funding from the field days, as well as community volunteer contributions and grants from the Shire of Dowerin and the CBH Group.
Local suppliers including Holberton Earthmoving and Harris Electrical Servicing will donate labour to complete the projects.
Dowerin Machinery Field Days general manager Danielle Green said the hockey facility had been on the community wish list since 2016 and the project highlights the collaborative spirit of the field days.
"When completed, the hockey shed will stand as a transformative addition to the recreation precinct of Dowerin," Ms Green said.
"The facility will add to the vibrancy of the area, and contribute to broader community wellbeing initiatives, which are vitally important in regional communities."
The Hockey Club raised their contribution to the project through volunteering for the field days over many years.
"It's testament to the power of collaboration and a reminder that we're all part of one-team Wheatbelt.
"Partnering with this Western Australian family-owned business also aligns with the field days' value of giving opportunities to regional business wherever possible," she said.
Once completed, the hockey shed will serve as the catering area during the field days, and will also be the new home to the Merino Breeders' Association.
Last year's field days also saw changes to the site layout, placing similar exhibitors closer together.
This move allowed for business networking as well as a better visitor experience.
"This also enabled the full utilisation of the event site to meet the ever-growing demand for the number of exhibitor applications," Ms Green said.
The new infrastructure aligns perfectly with the Dowerin Machinery Field Days' 60th anniversary celebrations, which will centre the theme of "the future of farming".
"We're excited to see how these significant infrastructure projects benefit our community now and for the future," Ms Green said.
Dowerin Machinery Field Days chairman Josh Ward said the committee gets right back into planning after each event, and this year, being the 60th anniversary, will be even more special.
"It's ready, set, go," Mr Ward said.
"We're feeling good, we're excited for the year to come."
Mr Ward said the event's investment into infrastructure and compliance was part of its 2023-2025 plan.
The plan outlines a focus on developing the event and the community, and includes creating local opportunities, improving Wi-Fi reliability onsite, growing the Bringing Dowerin Downtown lunch, and securing the event for years to come by repairing some ageing facilities.
"We're ticking along really nicely with our plan," Mr Ward said.
"We just hope we have a wet year to be honest, people come under better years."
Exhibitor applications will be open from Wednesday, March 6.
