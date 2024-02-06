Tough to blame government department for live export saga says Patmore

Pastoralists and Graziers' Association (PGA) of WA livestock committee chairman Chris Patmore was pleased the issue about the live export vessel stranded offshore from Perth had finally been resolved, so it could be taken out of the media's stare.
Mr Patmore said there were two sides to the MV Bahijah story in the exporter pursuing commercial interests and Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry ensuring regulations were followed.
"I know that the department is copping a fair bit of flack over this, but they don't have any discretion when it comes to following the regulations, they have to adhere to that," Mr Patmore said.
"It is probably a bit tough to blame them entirely."
Mr Patmore said the PGA's main concern was not what was happening with the boat now, as that issue had been resolved, but more so the damage it may have caused to Australia's reputation as a viable trading nation.
He said immediate prospects of the live export vessel being held up and potentially unavailable for some time could cause further challenges.
"This would be the result of undue delays, caused by the standoff between the exporter and department," Mr Patmore said.
"Also depots are blocked up with other livestock, including sheep and cattle, that have not yet been exported because of troubles in the Middle East and Red Sea.
"There were a number of factors that came into play with the decision-making process and the department is set to announce those in the next couple of days.
"Then we will all be much wiser on the situation."
Mr Patmore said the Israeli exporter owned the livestock and therefore would have to decide what the outcome would be.
He said the Federal department had made it clear that they can't insist any of the animals, in particular the sheep, could be slaughtered.
"They are going to have to come up with a plan that the department agrees to and that fits into the regulations.
"We still aren't exactly sure if or when the livestock will be re-exported, however there are no issues whatsoever with their health and wellbeing.
"The way I look at it is, the livestock were much better on a floating feedlot out at sea, in cool conditions, rather than in a feedlot onfarm or anywhere on land in the heatwave we had last week.
"Anyone that has been on those livestock ships knows the livestock are well cared for, are happy and comfortable and gain weight.
"They wouldn't be doing it if the conditions weren't good."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.