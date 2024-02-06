Farm Weekly
Home/News

Tough to blame government department for live export saga says Patmore

By Brooke Littlewood
February 7 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PGA livestock committee chairman Chris Patmore was pleased the issue had finally been resolved but concerned about the damage the incident may have caused to Australias reputation as a viable trading nation.
PGA livestock committee chairman Chris Patmore was pleased the issue had finally been resolved but concerned about the damage the incident may have caused to Australias reputation as a viable trading nation.

Pastoralists and Graziers' Association (PGA) of WA livestock committee chairman Chris Patmore was pleased the issue about the live export vessel stranded offshore from Perth had finally been resolved, so it could be taken out of the media's stare.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.