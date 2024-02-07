Positive found in that a decision has been made on live export saga

WAFarmers livestock council president Geoff Pearson found a positive in that a decision had been made on the MV Bahijah live export consignment's fate.
Mr Pearson said cattle would be sent to the same quarantine premises, as the several hundred head of healthy animals which were successfully unloaded at the request of the exporter on February 3.
Meanwhile, sheep would head to quarantine potentially at Peel, after other livestock had been shifted.
"Another ship will be loading in the next couple of days," Mr Pearson said to Farm Weekly on Tuesday.
"Once they have finished we can discharge cattle and sheep from the MV Bahijah, although I would say that probably won't happen until the end of the week."
Mr Pearson said the plan was for everything to be re-exported, once the issue had been cleared and permits had been issued.
At this stage, he said the Israeli-based exporter owned the cattle and wanted them for the market they were originally destined for.
"All intentions now are to buy some time, rest the cattle and hope we don't have to protocol them, wait for the market to reopen and continue exporting," Mr Pearson said.
"There is the possibility that, if the issue prolongs itself, livestock may not be re-exported.
"If this were the case sheep are in processable condition with most being lambs and fitting the market.
"Whereas the cattle are out of spec and not up to weight to be processed, so they would need to go onto feed for some time before they could reach local processing."
Mr Pearson said those cattle and sheep "definitely would not" come onto the local market.
He said there was a large number of livestock that were banked up for the next live export vessel, which should have already left port.
"The intent would be to back-to-back load them into their market," Mr Pearson said.
"The MV Bahijah is provisioned now, it is ready to roll, there is no issue with getting it ready to resail, it is just about getting the permit to import them into Israel.
"That's what we are dealing with at the moment - Israeli activists have put an injunction on the Israeli government not to issue a permit to offer these livestock to be imported into Israel.
"So while that process is in place the Australian Government won't issue a permit to export if it has no importing documentation."
Mr Pearson stressed that it was the injunction that had caused the hiccup, and unlike some reports had suggested, it was nothing to do with the livestock, which were in good health, or the ship itself.
"It is the fact that we have this other unforeseen circumstance where we don't have an importing permit into Israel for the livestock," he said.
"The department has made the decision to offload the ship until such time that we can get the permit.
"There's no timeline as to when that will be issued, it is in the courts."
