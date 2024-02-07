MV Bahijah: Task is now to work through next steps

Australian Live Exporters' Council (ALEC) has been imploring Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) to be decisive and provide clarity on what the next steps for the MV Bahijah, since it was rerouted.
In a statement issued on Monday, ALEC chief executive officer Mark Harvey-Sutton said it was DAFF's responsibility to make the decision, and this is what they had done in announcing that the exporter's application to re-export the animals, via the Cape of Good Hope, had not been approved.
Mr Harvey-Sutton said ALEC had not pursued a particular outcome during this process and the task was now to work through the next steps as an industry, with animal welfare being of highest priority.
He noted animals onboard the MV Bahijah continued to be in good condition.
"This issue, which involved exceptional circumstances, demonstrates that we have the necessary processes in place to deal with scenarios like this," Mr Harvey-Sutton said.
"Further to our statement of February 1, we continue to be genuinely disappointed that activist groups, in particular the RSPCA, and some politicians spread misinformation and untruths about conditions onboard the vessel.
"In many instances it was deliberately misleading, and we would expect much better from groups such as the RSPCA and our elected parliamentarians."
Mr Harvey-Sutton said ALEC condemned the politicisation of the issue, given the MV Bahijah was unable to exercise freedom of navigation as a result of terrorism from Houthi Rebel forces.
He said freedom of navigation was a right that the Australian Government supported and one which should extend to all ships carrying Australian exports.
"Given the extraordinary circumstances of this situation, any moves to use this issue to attempt to further the government's proposed ban on live sheep exports would be cheap, callous and cynical," Mr Harvey-Sutton said.
"Particularly given the acute focus on food security by our trading partners given ongoing conflict in the Middle East region."
