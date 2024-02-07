Farm Weekly
Lawsons Angus sells to a $15,750 high

By Kyah Peeti
February 8 2024 - 9:00am
In the pen with the $15,750 top price bull were Lawsons Angus stud principal Harry Lawson (left), with his son Ed Lawson, Independent Rural Agents Colin and Kerry Thexton, Pemberton, with the top price buyer Rob Stanborough, RM & ME Stanborough, Balingup, Lawsons Angus WA co-operators Bevan and Rebecca Ravenhill, with Elders Albany representative Zac Mostert and Elders Albany branch manager Travis King.
Backed by its science not fiction motto, and quality genetics, helped Lawsons Angus deliver another successful sale at Manypeaks, with prices reaching a high of $15,750.

