Lawsons Angus sells to a $15,750 high

Backed by its science not fiction motto, and quality genetics, helped Lawsons Angus deliver another successful sale at Manypeaks, with prices reaching a high of $15,750.
A team of 100 well-bred Angus sires were displayed last Friday, with impressive Estimated Breeding Values (EBVs) and visual traits, ensuring bidders didn't leave the sale empty handed.
The impressive bull line-up attracted new and returning buyers, locally and from the Eastern States, who attended in person and online, to support the stud and secure their catalogue favourites.
The strong buying support was a testament to the Lawson and Ravenhill families for the hard work they put into the preparation and breeding of the bulls.
The online Helmsman-style sale allowed buyers to bid from their own devices via the AuctionsPlus platform, which kept the sale alive for just over two hours.
The Elders team, along with the Thexton family, Independent Rural Agents, Pemberton, assisted in the bidding process.
Across AuctionsPlus, there were a total of 1377 catalogue views, 993 online bids placed, 116 users logged in with 32 of them active bidders, 30 of which successfully purchased bulls.
One hundred per cent of the 100 bulls offered sold to an average of $7738.
Last year the stud offered and sold 92 bulls to an average of $12,630.
While the sale average was back from last year, the stud gave its clients a greater selection and cleared more bulls this year - the prices reflected the current market and seasonal conditions, not the quality of the bulls.
Elders Albany Livestock manager Wayne Mitchell said it was a good result.
"It was again a very good line-up of newer genetics to WA, in particular the Quinella bulls which made up half of the catalogue," Mr Mitchell said.
"The sale was well utilised by people onsite and online, which were made up of local and interstate buyers which was great to see.
"I would like to congratulate the Lawsons and the Ravenhills for their hard work and presenting a quality line-up of bulls."
Colin Thexton, Independent Rural Agents, Pemberton, was equally impressed.
"It was a great result to clear 100 bulls, the fact that there was a 100pc clearance was a great result," Mr Thexton said.
"It was an excellent line-up of bulls that were presented so well.
"The bulls were outstanding and very even, with excellent figures to match."
Mr Thexton said it was good to see plenty of return and new buys, from WA, New South Wales and Victoria.
"It was a great result all round and buyers were able to secure outstanding genetics," he said.
"It is a credit to the Lawson and Ravenhill families for the line-up of such quality bulls that were in perfect working order and ready to go."
Spirited bidding was a feature throughout but one bull gained a lot of attention from the beginning, taking out the top-priced honours of $15,750.
The top price sum was paid by Rob Stanborough, RM & ME Stanborough, Balingup.
The popular bull from lot 53, Lawsons Veracious T626 (AI), is sired by HPCA Veracious and out of a Lawsons Momentum P944 dam.
The July 2022-drop beauty has EBVs of +3.0 for direct calving ease (DIR), -4.3 gestation length (GL), +3.2 birthweight (BWT), +61, +104 and +131 for 200, 400, and 600-day weights, +103 mature cow weight (MCW), +19 for milk, +0.1 scrotal size (SS), -3.5 days to calving (DC), +81 carcase weight (CWT), -0.8 rib fat, -1.2 rump fat, +14.5 eye muscle area (EMA), +0.2 retail beef yield (RBY) and +4.9 intramuscular fat (IMF).
With these figures the sire ranks in the top 1pc for the breed for Heavy Grain index ($GN), top 2pc for EMA and top 5pc for IMF and top 10pc for Domestic index ($D).
RM & ME Stanborough are return buyers who have purchased bulls from Lawsons Angus in recent years
"We were selecting both visually and on strong EBVs," Mr Stanborough said.
"On top of the bulls frame, sound feet and overall conformation, selection was driven by growth rates, muscle and carcase traits and docility.
"His EBVs across the board were very good and he moved well."
The Stanboroughs run a herd of 80 predominantly Angus breeders.
"This bull purchase will enable us to further improve our herd genetics which allows us to continue to build our herd quality," he said.
The second top-priced bull was also hot property, eventually snapped up by the Barnsby family, PW Barnsby, Pemberton, for $15,500.
The pen nine sire, Lawsons Quinella T542 (AI) is a son of Moongenilla Quinella Q33 and out of Lawsons Get Cracking P1288.
It has EBVs of +5.7 for DIR, -5.3 GL, +2.4 BWT, +53, +96 and +121 for 200, 400, and 600-day weights, +72 MCW, +21 for milk, +1.6 SS, -4.5 DC, +76 CWT, +0.3 rib fat, +0.3 rump fat, +9.6 EMA, -0.1 RBY and +5.1 IMF.
It ranked in the top 1pc for $GN and the 5pc for IMF and $D.
Bott Livestock Trust, Esperance, followed closely, paying the third top price of $15,000 for lot eight bull, Lawsons Quinella T534 (AI).
The July 2022-drop bull is a son of Moongenilla Quinella Q33 and out of Lawsons Judd N402.
It has EBVs of +7.2 for DIR, -10.3 GL, +3.2 BWT, +57, +112 and +142 for 200, 400, and 600-day weights, +97 MCW, +25 for milk, +2.5 SS, -4.8 DC, +94 CWT, +0.1 rib fat, +0.7 rump fat, +9.1 EMA, 0.0 RBY and +3.8 IMF.
It ranks in the top 1pc for $GN, top 5pc for 400-day weight and $D and top 10pc for 600-day weight.
The Esperance account rounded out its sales with a $5500 sire from lot 79, Lawsons Home Town T922 (AI), which is a son of G A R Home Town and out of Lawsons Prophet Q304.
This bull ranks in the top 5pc for $GN and top 6pc for IMF and $D.
Collins Bros Grazing Pty Ltd, Pemberton, snapped up a bull from the sale's top end for $14,250, taking home five sires post-sale to an average of $9000.
Their highest price bull, Lawsons Quinella T552 (AI), which is a son of Moongenilla Quinella Q33 and out of Lawsons Bartel E7 P781.
It has EBVs of +2.3.for DIR, -3.8 GL, +4.0 BWT, +55, +107 and +136 for 200, 400, and 600-day weights, +99 MCW, +24 for milk, +2.5 SS, -4.7 DC, +84 CWT, -1.3 rib fat, -0.3 rump fat, +6.2 EMA, +0.2 RBY and +4.0 IMF.
It ranks in the top 5pc for $GN and top 10pc for 400-day weight and $D.
Another buyer who wasn't afraid to bid up was RJ & JD Reid, King River, paying $12,750 for the lot 30 bull, Lawsons Quinella T650 (AI), which is a son of Moongenilla Quinella Q33 and out of Lawsons Momentum P996.
It ranks in the top 1pc for 400-day weight, top 5pc for 600-day weight, top 2pc for $GN, top 6pc for $D and top 10pc for EMA.
Other buyers purchasing top-end bulls at $11,250 each, were G & Y Roberts, Dandaragan, for a G A R Home Town son, Lawsons Home Town T965 (AI), and Yandilla Grazing Co, Manypeaks, which secured a Moongenilla Quinella Q33 son, Lawsons Quinella T619 (AI).
The Roberts' top price sire ranks in the top 1pc for EMA, $GN and $D, in the top 400-day weight and MCW, while the Manypeaks account's highest-priced bull ranks in the the top 1pc for $GN, top 5pc IMF and top 10pc for 400-day weight.
The Roberts family rounded out its sales with a $6500 sire, Lawsons Ashland T533 (AI).
The Graham family, WJ & FJ Graham, Monjingup, also moved quickly to secure an $11,000 G A R Home Town son, Lawsons Home Town T557 (AI), which ranks in the top 1pc for $GN and $D, top 5pc for EMA and top 6pc for IMF.
An Eastern States' account finished as the volume buyer, securing 19 quality bulls to an average of $6711 - it paid a high of $9000 for a G A R Home Town son, Lawson's Home Town T913 (AI).
The well-rounded sire ranked in the top 1pc for $GN and $D, top 2pc for IMF and top 5pc for EMA.
Quintarra Farms, Esperance, put together a seven head bull team that averaged $10,286 and reached a high of $13,250 for Lawsons Quinella T596 (AI), which is a son of Moongenilla Quinella Q33 and out of Lawsons Linkedin P853.
Their top price sire had EBVs of +5.2 for DIR, -5.7 GL, +2.5 BWT, +53, +107 and +134 for 200, 400, and 600-day weights, +94 MCW, +24 for milk, +2.6 SS, -3.2 DC, +89 CWT, -1.7 rib fat, -0.9 rump fat, +9.0 EMA, +0.2 RBY and +3.9 IMF.
It ranked in the top 10pc for 400-day weight and $GN.
Included in the Esperance account's purchases was a $12,000 sire from lot 34, Lawsons Quinella T659 (AI), which is a son of Moongenilla Quinella Q33 and out of Lawsons Yadi P1131.
With these figures it ranked in the top 1pc for $GN, top 5pc for $D and top 10pc for EMA and IMF.
Quintarra Farms went on to buy two more bulls at the top end, one being a Moongenilla Quinella Q33 son, Lawsons Quinella T644 (AI) for $11,500, and a $10,250 G A R Home Town son, Lawsons Home Town T688 (AI).
The $11,500 bull ranks in the top top 2pc for $GN, top 5p for $D, top 6pc for IMF an top 10pc for EMA.
While the $10,250 bull ranks in the top 1pc for $GN, top 2pc for $D and top 6pc for IMF.
Total Harversting, Hopeland, also fans of the Lawsons genetics, put together a team of six bulls that averaged $6333, paying a top of $7500 for Lawsons Transcendent T539 (AI), which ranks in the top 1pc for IMF and top 10pc for $GN.
