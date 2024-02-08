Farm Weekly
Unmated F1 heifers top $1300 at Boyanup

By Rob Francis
February 9 2024 - 9:00am
Rowland Morton (left), Balingup, checked the yarding before the Nutrien Livestock store cattle sale at Boyanup last week with his agent Jamie Abbs, Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook.
The upward trend of recent cattle sales continued at the Nutrien Livestock store cattle sale at Boyanup last Friday, with the extreme heat failing to spoil industry pleasure.

