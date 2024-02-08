Unmated F1 heifers top $1300 at Boyanup

The upward trend of recent cattle sales continued at the Nutrien Livestock store cattle sale at Boyanup last Friday, with the extreme heat failing to spoil industry pleasure.
A comparatively small buyer gallery was present but those attending included some serious contenders, keeping values on the rise for most classes of cattle offered.
Starting with a run of bucket-reared first cross heifers, these got the sale off to a sound start when topping at $1300.
With weights displayed, the top-priced pen equated to 199c/kg.
Beef steers reached a high of $1314 and 260c/kg to be up about $70.
Beef heifers blitzed that result when selling to $1263, up $240 when comparing top prices and a rise of 20c/kg.
Beef cross steers were in limited numbers but also lifted 20c/kg to rise by $167.
Friesian steers sold to $998 compared to $853 at the previous sale but with just a 2c/kg rise, indicating heavier weights this sale.
A few pens of Guernsey steers of varying weights topped at $689 and 140c/kg.
A much larger offering of mated cows and cows and calves were on hand with the quality driving these to $1750 and $2200 respectively.
An offering of six Speckle Park bulls failed to attract much support resulting in one selling for $2000.
Overall, the 946 cattle sold averaged $783 to be almost $30 above the previous sale.
The first line of bucket-reared heifers from LJM Produce, Myalup, topped at $1300 when bought by Rodney Galati, Galati Family Trust (GFT), Brunswick, which by sale end was the dominant buyer of heifers.
Two more pens of LJM Produce heifers went to GFT for $1280 and $1220 respectively.
Errol Gardiner, Nutrien Livestock, Brunswick/Harvey, paid $1200 for a line of nine weighing 603kg.
Several pens from NL & E Haddon, Yoongarillup, topped at $1040 when bought by GC Brown, Cundinup, for future breeders.
Other Haddon heifers went to GFT and Jamie Abbs, Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook, for about $800 to $840.
Two pens of heifers of 505kg and 456kg sold by NJ & CL Lindberg, Denbarker, joined the load for GFT and Kalgrains, Wannamal, when both sold at $880.
In a change from black, a Red Angus heifer weighing 600kg sold by Mahaffey Family Trust, Benger, made $1120 when also bought by GFT.
The first line of beef steers were Red Angus weighing 571kg from BE & WN Kurz, Donnybrook, with GFT paying the top beef steer price of $1314 for the six at 230c/kg.
Another six weighing 489kg went with them at $1154, while Richard Pollock, Nutrien Livestock, Waroona, bought a pen of Kurz's steers for $1189 at 232c/kg.
Mr Pollock snapped up several pens in a row, including eight Shorthorn for $1092 from Henty Farms, $1059 for six Henty Farms Angus before bidding to $1160 for three Simmental sold by T & L Kitchen, Elgin.
The top of 260c/kg was among the many lines bought by Mr Abbs with the seven Angus weighing 366kg from M & G Rowan Robinson costing $952.
Beef heifers started with seven weighing 530kg from Prenton Park Pastoral, Capel, with Chris Waddingham, Nutrien Livestock, Capel, paying $1263 at 238c/kg.
A second line of eight weighing 445kg cost Mr Waddingham $934 and 210c/kg.
Later in the sale seven Angus from JR & SJ Doust were added at $957 and 222c/kg.
Among the higher returns were a pen of heifers from C & P Odorisio, Waroona, bought by Kalgrains at $932.
The top of 240c/kg was paid by Ben Cooper, Nutrien Livestock, Bridgetown, for eight Rowan Robinson heifers costing $894.
A small offering of beef cross steers saw eight from S Sargent top at $1053 when bought by Mr Pollock.
Mosterts Dairy paid the top of 220c/kg for six from G & PA Angi.
A good line-up of Friesian steers received good support to reach $998 paid by Mr Pollock for three weighing 640kg and sold by BG & VD Anderson.
Errol Gardiner, Nutrien Livestock, Brunswick/Harvey and Mr Pollock shared the balance of the heavier dairy steers, buying six and five pens with Mr Gardiner paying the top of 170c/kg for 14 sold by GS & CL Denton.
Four pens of Guernsey steers sold by CW Gilbert topped at $689 and 140c/kg when Mr Pollock secured the six.
Two other pens of these healthy dairy cattle joined these while Peppi Cavallo, Donnybrook, bought the poddie size weighing 168kg for $145.
A vastly increased number of mated cows and cows and calves than usual were penned due to a couple of herd reductions.
Starting with several pens of Angus from GL & RK Dickson, Nannup, these topped at $1500 paid twice by Jock Embry, Nutrien Livestock, Busselton/Margaret River, for pens of six.
Alex Tunstill, Elders, Capel, snapped up five pens of Dickson cows paying to a top of $1400 for five.
Lines of Red Angus cows from Wyunga Grazing made to $1550 with these going to Jacques Martinson, Elders, Busselton, at $1550 with a second pen of five staying with them for the same price.
Mr Embry paid to $1400 for his selections.
A reduction of Limousin females by KG & SE Nettleton saw the top cow and calf unit with a bull calf make $2200 going to Mr Abbs.
Another unit with a heifer calf at foot was bought by Elders Collie for $1550.
Mr Abbs paid the top of $1750 in the mated cow section twice for three units in both cases.
Michael Longford, Elders commercial cattle manager, snapped up four pens for clients paying to $1400 twice.
Pearce Watling, Elders, Donnybrook, also paid $1400 for six cows for his client.
The offering of Speckle Park bulls saw just the one sell when bought by Mr Galati for Elders Esperance at $2000.
SALE SUMMARY
WHAT THE AGENT SAID
NUTRIEN Livestock auctioneer and Capel agent Chris Waddingham said this month's store offering comprised of a few feature lines.
"The sale commenced with a quality offering of first cross primarily Angus-Friesian unmated heifers and finished with two herd reductions of PTIC Angus cows and purebred Limousin females," Mr Waddingham said.
"In general terms, market values were consistent with recent sales.
"Enquiry was adequate given the dry and hot conditions and severe lack of paddock feed at this time of year."
