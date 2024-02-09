Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

Global leaders at grand opening of machinery dealer workshop

By Wendy Gould
February 9 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Getting ready to cut the ribbon to declare the AFGRI Equipment Esperance, workshop officially open were AFGRI Equipment Esperance, branch manager Michael Perry (left), John Deere Limited managing director Luke Chandler, Brisbane, AFGRI Equipment Australia CEO Wessel Oosthuizen, Perth, John Deere senior vice president and chief technology officer Jahmy Hindman, Moline, Illinois, United States, AFGRI Equipment managing director Patrick Roux, Centurion, South Africa, AFGRI Group CEO Norman Celliers, Centurion, South Africa and AFGRI general manager sales and marketing Jacques Coetzee, Perth.
Getting ready to cut the ribbon to declare the AFGRI Equipment Esperance, workshop officially open were AFGRI Equipment Esperance, branch manager Michael Perry (left), John Deere Limited managing director Luke Chandler, Brisbane, AFGRI Equipment Australia CEO Wessel Oosthuizen, Perth, John Deere senior vice president and chief technology officer Jahmy Hindman, Moline, Illinois, United States, AFGRI Equipment managing director Patrick Roux, Centurion, South Africa, AFGRI Group CEO Norman Celliers, Centurion, South Africa and AFGRI general manager sales and marketing Jacques Coetzee, Perth.

A coming together of some of the brightest minds in the agricultural machinery and technology industries at Esperance last week has been described as a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.