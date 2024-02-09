DPIRD connects business to government at regional event

Wheatbelt small business operators are invited to visit the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) shed at the Wagin Woolorama to learn more about opportunities to supply works or goods and services to the WA government.
The event will be held on Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9.
Information will be available from members of DPIRD's Local Content Adviser Network on government tenders and supply contracts.
DPIRD local content manager Lewis Mavrantonis said the network was established in 2018 to support opportunities for competitive regional businesses to supply to government.
"The network has expanded to include a Statewide team covering major projects and contracts, along with a local content adviser based in each of the nine regional development commissions in WA," Mr Mavrantonis said.
"The network focuses on supporting regional businesses by connecting across government agencies, industry bodies, and small to medium enterprises, so our regional businesses can increase participation in supply chains, grow and diversify, and develop additional capability.
"In 2023, the network focused on connecting regional suppliers to $529 million in government supply opportunities and identified 216 new potential suppliers across the regions.
"The network connects with a broad range of suppliers, from trades to specialist suppliers and more Wheatbelt businesses are needed to meet demand for basic local services, such as cleaning, gardening, security and painting and construction trades."
DPIRD will again host a varied display at Wagin Woolorama, including livestock research, biosecurity and seasonal information.
It will be at Site 626, Kitchener Street, opposite the ram pavilion.
