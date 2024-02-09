Farm Weekly
DPIRD connects business to government at regional event

February 9 2024 - 9:00pm
Members of DPIRD's Local Content Adviser network. Local business operators are encouraged to step inside the DPIRD shed at Wagin Woolorama to learn about opportunities to supply works or goods and services to the WA Government.
Wheatbelt small business operators are invited to visit the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) shed at the Wagin Woolorama to learn more about opportunities to supply works or goods and services to the WA government.

